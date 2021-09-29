Insights on the Natural Language Processing Global Market to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Apple and Health Fidelity Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Language Processing Market Research Report by Industry, by Type, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Natural Language Processing Market size was estimated at USD 11,898.35 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 13,823.51 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.52% to reach USD 29,787.47 Million by 2025.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Natural Language Processing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Natural Language Processing Market, including 3M Company, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Automated Insights, Inc., Bitext Innovations, S.L, Conversica, Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC by Alphabet Inc., Health Fidelity, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Linguamatics Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid, Rosoka Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SparkCognition, Verint Systems Inc., and Veritone, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Natural Language Processing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Natural Language Processing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Natural Language Processing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase use of smart devices and generated massive digital data

5.1.1.2. Adoption of cloud-based solutions and supportive regulations

5.1.1.3. Demand from financial institutions text mining, cross-border payments, and foreign exchange

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Unreliability of NLP algorithms and increased complications due to use of code-mixed language

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing investment in healthcare industry to implement NLP

5.1.3.2. Adoption of NLP-based applications to improve customer service

5.1.3.3. Potential application in IT & telecom, automotive, and defense & aerospace

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns related to data privacy

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Natural Language Processing Market, by Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. BFSI

6.4. Government

6.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.6. High-Tech & Electronics

6.7. Media & Entertainment

6.8. Research & Education

6.9. Retail & Consumer Goods



7. Natural Language Processing Market, by Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Cloud

7.3. On-Premise



8. Natural Language Processing Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hybrid

8.3. Rule-Based

8.4. Statistical



9. Natural Language Processing Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Autocoding

9.3. Classification & Categorization

9.4. Interactive Voice Response

9.5. Optical Character Recognition

9.6. Pattern & Image Recognition

9.7. Speech Analytics

9.8. Text Analytics



10. Natural Language Processing Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Information Extraction

10.3. Machine Translation

10.4. Question Answering

10.5. Report Generation

10.6. Text Processing



11. Americas Natural Language Processing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3M Company

15.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

15.3. Apple Inc.

15.4. Automated Insights, Inc.

15.5. Bitext Innovations, S.L

15.6. Conversica, Inc.

15.7. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

15.8. Facebook, Inc.

15.9. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

15.10. Health Fidelity, Inc.

15.11. Inbenta Technologies Inc.

15.12. Intel Corporation

15.13. International Business Machines Corporation

15.14. Linguamatics Ltd.

15.15. Microsoft Corporation

15.16. NetBase Quid

15.17. Rosoka Software, Inc.

15.18. SAS Institute Inc.

15.19. SparkCognition

15.20. Verint Systems Inc.

15.21. Veritone, Inc.



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9ksdh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

