Insights on the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Global Market to 2025 - Players Include 3M, Cardinal Health and ConvaTec Among Others

This report examines the current and projected market potential of NPWT devices. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline analysis, market background, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. The report also includes market projections for 2025 and market ranks for key market players. The report details the market share of NPWT devices based on the type of product and application.

Based on product, the market is fragmented into single-use NPWT devices and reusable NPWT devices. By application, the market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The NPWT devices consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing and a dressing set. Extra dressings, drapes and canisters used for further wound procedures are not considered in the scope of this report.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025. Estimated values used are based on NPWT device manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

26 tables

Detailed overview of the global markets for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) devices

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Germany , the U.K., Italy , France , Japan , China , and India

, the U.K., , , , , and Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Segmentation of the global NPWT devices market by geographical region, product, and application

Information on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Details of regulatory and reimbursement scenarios, their impact on the market and pipeline analysis of NPWT devices

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on NPWT devices market

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Assessment of vendor landscape and corporate-level profiles of key companies operating for NPWT devices market including 3M , Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Devon Medical Products, Medela, Hartmann, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population and the growing number of road accidents.

Negative pressure is viewed as an interventional therapy that actively supports wound healing and impacts the wound in many ways. The use of NPWT in wound care is one of the most significant technological advancements in recent times. It has the potential to promote wound healing, alleviate wound symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients with wounds.

The prevalence of chronic wounds has progressed significantly over the past decade, primarily due to the increasing global geriatric population and the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Obesity and diabetes can increase the overall incidence and complexity of wounds because of complications such as infections, ulcerations (foot or leg ulcers) and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses. The rising incidence of chronic injuries, owing to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, is anticipated to fuel the NPWT devices market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for NPWT Devices

Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations in the U.S.

Legislation

Regulations in Europe

Process

Regulations in Japan

Chapter 4 NPWT: Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Chapter 5 NPWT: Market Background

Introduction

Market Evolution

Functional Principle of NPWT

Contraindications for NPWT

Advantages of NPWT

NPWT With Instillation (NPWTi)

Chapter 6 NPWT: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Global Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid Growth of the World's Geriatric Population

Increase in the Number of Road Accidents

Developments in Product Technology

Market Restraints

Lack of Reimbursement Reduces the Adoption Rate

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Impact on the Wound Care Market

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Introduction

Single-Use NPWT Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Advantages

Reusable NPWT Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Chronic Wounds

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Common Types of Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Common Types of Acute Wounds

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3M (Acelity Inc.)

(Acelity Inc.) Cardinal Health

Convatec Group Plc

Devon Medical Products

Molnlycke Health Care

Medela

Hartmann Group

Smith-Nephew Plc

Talley Group Ltd.

Triage Meditech

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms



