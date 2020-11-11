Insights on the Netherton Syndrome Global Market (2020 to 2027) - by Epidemiology, Therapy and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherton Syndrome Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapy (Keratolytic Agents, Oral and Topical Steroids and Retinoids, Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, Radiation Therapy, and Biological Therapy), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global Netherton syndrome market is expected to reach US$ 74.31 million by 2027 from US$ 19.57 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global Netherton syndrome market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Netherton syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by trichorrhexis invaginata, atopic diathesis, and ichthyosiform erythroderma. The trichorrhexis invaginata indicates short and brittle hair, atopic diathesis represents susceptibility to allergy problems while ichthyosiform erythroderma encompasses red, inflamed, scaly skin. Netherton syndrome is hereditary as it is an autosomal recessive trait. The disease is majorly caused due to mutations associated with SPINK5 gene. In some cases, although there is no family history of the disease, the syndrome is revealed even when two healthy parents that carry the mutated recessive gene have a child, which receives both copies of the recessive gene.



Based on therapy, the global Netherton syndrome market is segmented into keratolytic agents, oral and topical steroids and retinoids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, biological therapies, and radiation therapies. In 2019, the keratolytic agents segment held the largest share of the global Netherton syndrome market. However, the biological therapy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for the biological therapy segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of biological therapy due to its beneficial treatment outcomes.



Lifemax Laboratories, Inc.; Azitra, Inc.; Sixera Pharma Ab; Dermelix Biotherapeutics; Matrisys Bioscience; Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Krystal Biotech, Inc. are a few of the leading companies operating in the Netherton syndrome market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Netherton Syndrome Market - By Epidemiology

1.3.2 Global Netherton Syndrome Market - By Therapy

1.3.3 Global Netherton Syndrome market - By Geography



2. Netherton Syndrome Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Expert Opinions



4. Global Netherton Syndrome Market - Disease Background And Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Causes and Pathophysiology

4.3 Ages

4.4 Risk Factors

4.5 Diagnosis

4.6 Epidemiology



5. Netherton Syndrome Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Awareness Campaigns

5.1.2 Increasing Drug Launches and Robust Pipeline

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Side-Effects Associated with Netherton Syndrome Drugs

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Economies

5.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Netherton Syndrome Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Netherton Syndrome Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Netherton Syndrome Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis - By Epidemiology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prevalent Cases

7.2.1 Overview

7.3 Diagnosed Cases

7.3.1 Overview

7.4 Gender-Specific Cases

7.4.1 Overview

7.5 Drug-Treatable Cases

7.5.1 Overview



8. Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis - By Therapy

8.1 Overview

8.2 Netherton Syndrome Market Revenue Share, by Therapy (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Keratolytic Agents

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Keratolytic Agents: Netherton Syndrome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Biological Therapies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Biological Therapies: Netherton Syndrome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oral and Topical Steroids and Retinoids

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oral and Topical Steroids and Retinoids: Netherton Syndrome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors: Netherton Syndrome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Radiation Therapy

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Radiation Therapy: Netherton Syndrome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Netherton Syndrome Market- Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Netherton Syndrome Market

9.2 Europe: Netherton Syndrome Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Netherton Syndrome Market



10. Netherton Syndrome Market - Treatment and Emerging Therapies

10.1 Treatment Paradigm

10.2 Emerging Therapies

10.3 Clinical Trials by Phase

10.4 Attribute Analysis (Marketed and Upcoming Therapies)



11. Company Profiles

11.1 LIFEMAX LABORATORIES

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Azitra Inc

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 Sixera Pharma (Gozinto )

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Dermelix Biotherapeutics

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 MATRISYS BIOSCIENCE

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Krystal Biotech

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



