Insights on the Network Attached Storage Global Market to 2026 - Demand Among Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Attached Storage Market (2021-2026) by Design, Product, Storage, Deployment, Essential components, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Attached Storage Market is estimated to be USD 37.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 86.17 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.99%.



5G's ability to connect millions of devices will drive the development of smart cities, factories, and smart agriculture. Hence, these factors are the rapid deployment of 5G likely to uplift the demand for these systems. Network Storage drivers measure increasing requirements to access knowledge anytime within the company network and web. Increase in adoption of workplace remote & virtual, business continuity coming up with and therefore the making ought to offer remote access to company networks to workers fueling demand for the NAS technology.

Anticipated demand to stay high among the tiny and medium enterprises, as NAS devices offer a cheap resolution for these corporations that square measure typically saddled with problems, such as restricted access there too and monetary resources. Another market growth is the surge within the massive usage of analytics and data processing applications. The increasing number of cyber-attacks is likely to restrict the market growth. Challenges are Security concerns for remotely located data hampering the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Network Attached Storage Market is segmented further based on Design, Product, Storage, Deployment, Essential components, End User, and Geography.

By Design Type, the market is classified as 1Bay to 8 Bays, 8 Bays to 12 Bays, 12 Bays to 20 Bays, and More than 20-Bays.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Enterprise NAS Solutions and Midmarket NAS Solutions.

By Storage Type, the market is classified as Scale-up NAS Solution and Scale-out NAS Solution.

By Deployment Type, the market is classified as On-premises, Remote, Hybrid.

By Essential Components, the market is classified as Hardware and Software.

By End User Type, the market is classified as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Consumer goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITES, Healthcare, Energy, Government, Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Business & Consulting, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Dell technologies Inc., NetApp Inc, HEWLETT PACKWARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY, Hitachi Ltd., WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION, SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY PLC, NETGEAR Inc. Synology Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Drobo Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., IBM, Huawei technologies co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Attached Storage Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Deployment of Fifth-Generation Wireless Technology

4.1.2 Increasing Need to Access Data Time

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Remote nd Virtual Office

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks to Impede Adoption of NAS

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Demand Among Small and Medium Enterprises

4.3.2 The Surge in the Usage of Big Data Analytics

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Security Concern with Remotely Located Data



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Design Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1Bay to 8 Bays

6.3 8 Bays to 12 Bays

6.4 12 Bays to 20 Bays

6.5 More than 20-Bays



7 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enterprise NAS Solution

7.3 Midmarket NAS Solution



8 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Storage Solution Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scale-up NAS

8.3 Scale-out NAS



9 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-premises

9.3 Remote

9.4 Hybrid



10 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Essential Components Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Software



11 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By End User Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.4 Telecommunication and Ites

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Energy

11.7 Government

11.8 Education and Research

11.9 Media and Entertainment

11.10 Manufacturing

11.11 Business and Consulting

11.12 Others (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food Processing, and Logistics)



12 Global Network Attached Storage Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.2 NetApp Inc.

14.3 HEWLETT PACKWARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

14.4 Hitachi Ltd.

14.5 WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

14.6 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY PLC

14.7 NETGEAR Inc.

14.8 Synology Inc.

14.9 Buffalo Americas Inc.

14.10 QNAP Systems Inc.

14.11 Drobo Inc.

14.12 ASUSTOR Inc.

14.13 IBM

14.14 Huawei technologies co. Ltd.

14.15 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.16 Microsoft

14.17 D-Link Corporation

14.18 Thecus Technology Corp

14.19 Infortrend Technology Inc.

14.20 Panasas

14.21 SoftNAS Inc.

14.22 Nasuni Corporation

14.23 EMC corporation

14.24 overland storage Inc.

14.25 SGI Corporation



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54rqha

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets