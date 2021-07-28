Insights on the NICU Catheters Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Vigmed AB, Bactiguard and Sterimed Among Others

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NICU Catheters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global NICU catheters market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global NICU catheters market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global NICU catheters market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global NICU catheters market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global NICU catheters market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global NICU catheters market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global NICU catheters market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global NICU catheters market. Key players operating in the global NICU catheters market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global NICU catheters market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the scope of growth of companies present in the global NICU catheters market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global NICU catheters market between 2021 and 2031?

Will Asia Pacific continue to be the most profitable market for NICU catheters?

Which are the key companies in the global NICU catheters market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global NICU Catheters Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global NICU Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. List of Small and Medium Players in U.S.

5.2. Key Industry Events

5.3. Regulatory Scenario, by Region/Globally

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry



6. Global NICU Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs)

6.3.2. Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

6.3.3. Umbilical Venous Catheters (UVCs)

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Global NICU Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Specialty Clinics

7.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



8. Global NICU Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.2.1.1. Company Description

15.2.1.2. Business Overview

15.2.1.3. Financial Overview

15.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.1.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

15.2.2.1. Company Description

15.2.2.2. Business Overview

15.2.2.3. Financial Overview

15.2.2.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.2.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.3. Smiths Medical

15.2.3.1. Company Description

15.2.3.2. Business Overview

15.2.3.3. Financial Overview

15.2.3.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.3.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.4. ICU Medical, Inc.

15.2.4.1. Company Description

15.2.4.2. Business Overview

15.2.4.3. Financial Overview

15.2.4.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.4.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.5. Vygon SA

15.2.5.1. Company Description

15.2.5.2. Business Overview

15.2.5.3. Financial Overview

15.2.5.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.5.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.6. Footprint Medical Incorporated

15.2.6.1. Company Description

15.2.6.2. Business Overview

15.2.6.3. Financial Overview

15.2.6.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.6.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.7. Utah Medical Products, Inc.

15.2.7.1. Company Description

15.2.7.2. Business Overview

15.2.7.3. Financial Overview

15.2.7.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.7.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.8. Cardinal Health, Inc.

15.2.8.1. Company Description

15.2.8.2. Business Overview

15.2.8.3. Financial Overview

15.2.8.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.8.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.9. Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

15.2.9.1. Company Description

15.2.9.2. Business Overview

15.2.9.3. Financial Overview

15.2.9.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.9.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.10. NeoMedical, Inc.

15.2.10.1. Company Description

15.2.10.2. Business Overview

15.2.10.3. Financial Overview

15.2.10.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.10.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.11. Marian Medical, Inc.

15.2.11.1. Company Description

15.2.11.2. Business Overview

15.2.11.3. Financial Overview

15.2.11.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.11.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.12. Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.12.1. Company Description

15.2.12.2. Business Overview

15.2.12.3. Financial Overview

15.2.12.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.12.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.13. Vigmed AB (Greiner Bio-One International GmbH)

15.2.13.1. Company Description

15.2.13.2. Business Overview

15.2.13.3. Financial Overview

15.2.13.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.13.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.14. Bactiguard AB

15.2.14.1. Company Description

15.2.14.2. Business Overview

15.2.14.3. Financial Overview

15.2.14.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.14.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.15. Advin Health Care

15.2.15.1. Company Description

15.2.15.2. Business Overview

15.2.15.3. Financial Overview

15.2.15.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.15.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.16. Pergo Medikal ve ilac Sanayi AS

15.2.16.1. Company Description

15.2.16.2. Business Overview

15.2.16.3. Financial Overview

15.2.16.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.16.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2.17. Sterimed Group

15.2.17.1. Company Description

15.2.17.2. Business Overview

15.2.17.3. Financial Overview

15.2.17.4. Strategic Overview

15.2.17.5. SWOT Analysis

