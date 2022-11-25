Insights on the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market to 2030 - by Technology, Method, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market By Technology, By Method, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-animal alternative testing market is envisioned to garner $29,390.3 million by 2030, growing from $9,806.6 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.48% from 2022 to 2030.



Animal testing has been common across generations to establish whether particular chemicals are safe for use by humans and/or the environment. However, this primary method raises a number of issues about the animals involved and is also widely seen as inhumane. This forced medical professionals and researchers everywhere to concentrate their efforts and adopt fresh approaches to understand disease pathophysiology in people. Recent experiments are guiding scientists toward non-animal testing and disease study techniques that are much more applicable to humans.



A large increase in the demand for pharmaceuticals and treatments among people as a result of increasing prevalence of various illnesses around the world is the primary reason driving expansion of the global non-animal alternative testing market.

Additionally, increased focus of market players on the development of novel products such as artificial organs, to meet the rising demand for cutting-edge drug testing solutions for a variety of illnesses, such as diabetes, is anticipated to open doors for the market growth in the anticipated period. However, it is anticipated that throughout the projection period, lack of awareness among drug developers regarding the use and advantages of non-animal alternative testing is projected to restrain the market growth.



It has been demonstrated that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the development of the non-animal alternative testing industry. As the COVID-19 pandemic has had such a terrible impact on people's health and welfare globally, patients now take extra care and precautions to stay safe from viral infections.

Due to the high rate of coronavirus transmission and prevalence of serious symptoms, many researchers have forbidden themselves from working in a wet laboratory and making any sort of contact with either humans or animals during pre-clinical testing of the drugs. As a result, the use of less invasive testing techniques has increased such as microarrays, which do not involve using animals.



The key players profiled in this report include VITROCELL Systems GmbH, Evotec SE, Biovit, MB Research Laboratories, Emulate, Inc., TARA Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Hurel Corporation, and TissUse GmbH.



