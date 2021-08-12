Insights on the Nuclear Waste Management System Global Market to 2028 - by Waste Type, Reactor Type, and Disposal Options

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Waste Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Waste Type, Reactor Type, and Disposal Options" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the new research report titled "Nuclear Waste Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," the market is expected to reach US$ 25,339.64 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Nuclear waste management system is a process of gathering nuclear waste from hospitals, nuclear power plants, and nuclear research centres and safely disposing it at an underground disposal sites. The high-level waste and intermediate-level waste require special cannister for storage for its treatment and need to be disposed at deep geological disposal sites. However, the low-level waste can be disposed at near surface disposal.

The nuclear waste management system market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing deployment of nuclear power plant across the world due to the rising need for clean energy. However, the high cost of nuclear waste management system restrains the market growth. On the other side, the growing development of nuclear weapons and increasing decommissioning of nuclear power plants are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in coming years. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has marginally impacted the nuclear waste management system market.

The global nuclear waste management system market is segmented on the bases of waste type, reactor type, disposal options, and geography. The Based on waste type, the market is segmented into low-level waste, high-level waste, intermediate-level waste, and others. The low-level waste segment led the nuclear waste management system market based in waste type. Based on reactor type, the nuclear waste management system market is segmented into pressurized water reactor, boiling water reactor, and gas cooled reactor. The boiling water reactor segment led the nuclear waste management system market based in reactor type. Based on disposal option, the market is bifurcated into near surface disposal and deep geological disposal.

According to reports from operators and regulators received through the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) COVID-19 Operational Experience Network (OPEX) and International Reporting System for Operating Experience, nuclear power reactors were not forced to shut down due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the workforce or supply chains. Operators and regulators have maintained plant's safety and security even though the pandemic has impacted them in numerous ways, such as planned outages and maintenance plans, according to the IAEA. This has led to an increase in nuclear waste even during the pandemic thus growing the need for nuclear waste management systems.

Key Findings of the Study:

Geographically, the nuclear waste management system market is broadly segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2020, followed by Europe and North America.

Asia-Pacific has more than 135 operational nuclear power reactors and about 30-35 nuclear power reactors that are under construction. Moreover, the governments in the region have a firm plan to develop additional 50-60 nuclear reactors across the region. The growing rate of industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific is one of the major factors expected to generate huge demand for energy in coming years. As a result, the deployment of nuclear power plants is increasing, which is subsequently generating the demand for nuclear waste management systems in the region.

Europe held the second largest share in the nuclear waste management system market in 2020. The region is highly dependent on nuclear energy as it generates 25% of required energy from nuclear power. Moreover, the increasing decommissioning of nuclear power reactors in the certain countries of Europe is fueling the growth of the nuclear waste management system market in the region.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global nuclear waste management system market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global nuclear waste management system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Nuclear Waste Management System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Deployment of Nuclear Power Plants

5.1.2 Development of Nuclear Weapons

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Nuclear Waste Management System

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Decommissioning of Nuclear Power Plant

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Use of Medical Radioisotopes

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Nuclear Waste Management System Market Global Overview

6.2 Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Nuclear Waste Management System Market Analysis - by Waste Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Nuclear Waste Management System Market, by Waste Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Low-Level Waste

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Low-Level Waste: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 High-Level Waste

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 High -Level Waste: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Intermediate-Level Waste

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Intermediate-Level Waste: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Nuclear Waste Management System Market - By Reactor Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Nuclear Waste Management System Market, by Reactor Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Pressurized Water Reactor

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pressurized Water Reactor: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Boiling Water Reactor

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Boiling Water Reactor: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Gas-Cooled Reactor

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Gas-Cooled reactor: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Nuclear Waste Management System Market - By Disposal Option

9.1 Overview

9.2 Nuclear Waste Management System Market, by Disposal Option (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Near-Surface Disposal

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Near-Surface Disposal: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Deep Geological Disposal

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Deep Geological Disposal: Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Nuclear Waste Management System Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Nuclear Waste Management System Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Augean PLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Perma-Fix

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 US Ecology, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Veolia

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 EnergySolutions

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 BHI Energy

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Waste Control Specialists LLC

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Bechtel Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



