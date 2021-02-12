Insights on the on the Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Global Market to 2030 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market by Area of Application, Device Class, End-Users, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Since the discovery of X-rays, the field of medical imaging has evolved significantly, offering a non-invasive means for physicians to accurately visualize almost all major organ systems for diagnostic purposes. However, conventional medical imaging solutions are severely limited in terms of mobility, and throughput, and are usually dependent on stationary power sources.

As a result, they are impractical in situations characterized by low physician/pathologist to patient ratios, such as during an epidemic or pandemic. There is, therefore, an urgent need for solutions that can increase diagnosis efficiency in order to relieve the overly burdened global healthcare system. Handheld X-ray imaging devices are lightweight, mobile or portable devices, which are designed for routine diagnostic applications. The applications of handheld imaging devices in modern healthcare are vast, spanning almost all major medical disciplines, from dentistry to cardiology, covering several internal organs in various parts the body, such as the chest, and abdomen/gastrointestinal tract. In this context, it is worth mentioning that over the past couple of months, multiple studies have described the use of handheld X-ray devices in diagnosing individuals (by conducting chest X-rays) having contracted the novel coronavirus. Considering the limited access to molecular testing kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19, these devices have proven useful in the initial screening process. ,

Presently, there are a number of handheld X-ray imaging devices available in the market, and several device developers are engaged in efforts to further improve their products. However, a significant proportion of medical professionals have limited, or no, access to such medical imaging devices. This, coupled to the fact that nearly 50% of legacy X-ray equipment, in resource-limited countries, are reportedly not fully functional, is an impediment to quality healthcare. It is also important to note that the cost of handheld/portable devices is significantly lower than their counterparts. In future, such devices are anticipated to become more popular and eventually replace bulky, traditional medical imaging machines. In fact, the increasing interest in point-of-care diagnostics is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for stakeholders engaged in this field.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of the handheld X-ray imaging devices, providing information on the status of development (developed and under development), area of application (dental, orthopedic and others), weight of device, size of focal spot, tube voltage, type of battery used (lithium ion and lithium polymer), battery voltage, exposure time, battery efficiency and cost of the device. In addition, it presents details of the device developers, highlighting their respective year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C), target market (domestic and domestic and international) and location of headquarters.

An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a grid representation, illustrating the distribution of devices based on weight of the device, area of application and size of the company, [B] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of devices on the basis of weight and cost of the device, [C] a treemap representation, featuring the distribution of handheld X-ray imaging devices based on battery efficiency and exposure time, and [D] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of handheld X-ray imaging devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on year of establishment of the developer) and key device-related specifications, including device weight, size of focal spot, type of battery, battery efficiency, minimum exposure time and product price.

Elaborate profiles of mid-sized/large companies (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria) that are engaged in the development of handheld X-ray imaging devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, diversity in battery efficiency, diversity in exposure time, cost of the device and supplier power of each company.

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices, based on the information from over 30 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as total number of radiologists, annual salary, number of X-ray scans performed and increase in efficiency by adoption of these handheld X-ray imaging devices.

A review of the product distribution strategies adopted by different end-users and market attractiveness for handheld X-ray imaging devices across different types of end-users, including ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

A discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall handheld X-ray imaging devices market, and the key initiatives undertaken by the companies in this domain.

An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till October) and insights from recent news articles related to handheld X-ray imaging devices, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers of handheld X-ray imaging devices?

What are the key area of applications for handheld X-ray imaging devices?

What is the potential usability of handheld X-ray devices for chest scanning in COVID-19 patients?

What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of handheld X-ray imaging scanners, among different end-users?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market opportunities for handheld X-ray imaging devices?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to X-Ray Imaging

3.3. Historical Evolution of X-Ray Imaging

3.4. Key Challenges Associated with Conventional X-Ray Imaging Devices

3.5. Portable X-Ray Imaging Devices

3.5.1. Device Classification

3.5.1.1. Cart based / Mobile X-Ray Imaging Devices

3.5.1.2. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices

3.5.2. Key Areas of Application

3.5.3. Key Advantages and Limitations

3.6. Prevalent Trends Related to Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices

3.6.1. Emerging Focus Areas

3.6.2. Key Historical Trends

3.6.3. Geographical Activity

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices: Information on Affiliated Technologies

4.4. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices: Developer Landscape

4.5. Grid Representation: Analysis by Area of Application, Weight of Device and Company Size

4.6. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Weight and Cost of Device

4.7. Treemap Representation: Analysis by Battery Efficiency and Exposure Time

4.8 . World Map Representation: Regional Activity

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Dexcowin

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Device Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Elidental Technology

6.4. Fujifilm

6.5. Genoray

6.6. KaVo Kerr

6.7. VATECH



7. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

7.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Dexcowin

7.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Elidental Technology

7.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Fujifilm

7.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Genoray

7.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: KaVo Kerr

7.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: VATECH

8. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Key Parameters Influencing the Cost of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices

8.4. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices, 2020-2030

8.5. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices: Analysis by Geography

8.5.1. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices in North America, 2020-2030

8.5.2. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices in Europe, 2020-2030

8.5.3. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030

8.6. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices: Analysis by Economic Strength

8.7. Concluding Remarks: Cost Saving Scenarios

9. MARKET FORECAST

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Overall Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030

9.3.1. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market: Distribution by Area of Application

9.3.2. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market: Distribution by Device Class

9.3.3. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market: Distribution by End-Users

9.3.4. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

9.3.4.1. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in North America, 2020-2030

9.3.4.2. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in Europe, 2020-2030

9.3.4.3. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030

9.3.4.4. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in Middle-East and North Africa, 2020-2030

9.3.4.5. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in Latin America, 2020-2030

9.3.4.6. Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030

10. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS (END-USERS PERSPECTIVE)

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Methodology

10.3. Distribution / Marketing Strategies Adopted by Device Developers

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diagnostic Imaging

11.2.1. Impact on Future Market Opportunity for Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices

11.3. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Business

11.3.1. Strategies for Implementation in Short / Mid-Term

11.3.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long-Term

12. CONCLUSION

13. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

15. APPENDIX III: LIST OF DISTRIBUTORS / SUPPLIERS



