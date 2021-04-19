Insights on the Online Gambling Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Market Research Report by Game (Bingo, Casino/Poker, Lottery, Social Gaming, and Sports Betting), by Device (Desktop and Mobile), by Payment Mode - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Gambling Market is expected to grow from USD 58,719.56 Million in 2020 to USD 95,023.13 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Online Gambling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
The Sports Betting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Game, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Bingo, Casino/Poker, Lottery, Social Gaming, and Sports Betting. The Sports Betting commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Mobile is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Device, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Desktop and Mobile. The Desktop commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Mobile is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Real Money is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Payment Mode, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Real Money and Virtual Money. The Real Money commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Geography, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Gambling Market including 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd, BETSSON AB, Betway Group, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Fortuna Entertainment Group N.V, GVC Holdings PLC, Rhinoceros Operations Ltd, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and The Stars Group Inc..
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Gambling Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Gambling Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Gambling Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Gambling Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Gambling Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Gambling Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Online Gambling Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Game Outlook
3.4. Device Outlook
3.5. Payment Mode Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing smartphone adoption coupled with the high internet penetration
5.1.1.2. Legalization of online gambling and relaxation of government regulations and policies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Cybercrime & hacking issues related with the online gambling platform
5.1.2.2. Slow adoption of online gambling in favor of land based casinos
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Adoption of virtual currencies as payment processing
5.1.3.2. Technology advancements in online gambling platforms with integration of AI, VR & Blockchain
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cultural barriers & rising addiction behaviour issues
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Online Gambling Market, By Game
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bingo
6.3. Casino/Poker
6.4. Lottery
6.5. Social Gaming
6.6. Sports Betting
7. Global Online Gambling Market, By Device
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Desktop
7.3. Mobile
8. Global Online Gambling Market, By Payment Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Real Money
8.3. Virtual Money
9. Americas Online Gambling Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Gambling Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.5.4. Investment & Funding
12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 888 Holdings PLC
13.2. Bet365 Group Ltd
13.3. BETSSON AB
13.4. Betway Group
13.5. Flutter Entertainment PLC
13.6. Fortuna Entertainment Group N.V
13.7. GVC Holdings PLC
13.8. Rhinoceros Operations Ltd
13.9. The Hong Kong Jockey Club
13.10. The Stars Group Inc.
14. Appendix
