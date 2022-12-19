Insights on the Online Laundry Services Global Market to 2028 - Featuring ByNext, Rinse, Laundryheap and Mulberrys Garment Care Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Laundry Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Services Type (Laundry Care, Dry Clean and Duvet Clean), Application (Residential and Commercial), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Laundry Services Market size is expected to reach $110.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Laundry services provided through digital platforms like websites or apps are termed as online laundry services. These services have established themselves as essential components of the service sector. Mobile laundry apps that are available on demand make washing more efficient, effective, and practical.

These applications are available to customers for a variety of purposes, including pickup appointments and service evaluations. Customers require an easy-to-use service that enables prompt booking, pick-up, arrival at their door, and update monitoring.



Washing machines speed up and simplify labor, but they can also be very expensive to buy outright. The other option is then to go for any laundromat for cleaning clothes, but these are still unviable for people who are busy. Online laundry leaning services for clothes and curtains are experts in providing the laundry with high-quality care. Different textiles are used to make various textile products, including clothing, towels, and curtains, which may need for various or specialized cleaning techniques.

There are also many stains that cannot be safely cleaned at home without perhaps ruining the fabric. More providers now offer hotlines that can be used during work hours to have the laundry taken care of, making laundry delivery even more accessible. These services are certain to bring laundry on schedule and some are even accessible around-the-clock.



The marketplace and on-site are the suggested business formats. The development of a platform enables users to connect with various washing providers. The operator of the marketplace manages transactions. To coordinate deliveries to laundries that are affiliated with the platform, this operator gathers information about users' preferences and whereabouts. Online laundry services, owned by online business owners, are a great opportunity for them to grow their current businesses.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Every industry in the world was shut down during the pandemic in order to stop the spread of infections. The online laundry service market was therefore not an exception to this. Most of the laundry services orders arose from the residential sector. But since consumers around the world stayed confined to their houses, not much work was generated. Because consumers were more concerned about their health and cleanliness at the time, this caused the sector to slow down.

Additionally, hotels stayed closed for a while, which had a detrimental effect on the market's expansion. Therefore, depending on the clientele, COVID-19 had varying effects on laundry services. Closures of businesses and a move toward working from home most certainly had a negative impact on businesses. Furthermore, there are limitations and guidelines set by the government for internet services.

Market Driving Factors

Growing Popularity Of Smart Phones And High Internet Penetration



The use of online applications like online laundry services has expanded as a result of smartphones' rising popularity and high internet penetration across the world. One of the main factors influencing the market's growth is the variety of services offered by online laundry services, like the free pick-up and drop-off options.

The decision to have the clothing delivered right to the customer's door saves both time and money. As a result, using online laundry services is a time- and money-saving option for customers. Therefore, the online laundry services market is being driven by rising technical awareness and internet penetration.



Increasing Public Awareness Of Green Laundry Detergents And New Business Models



The marketplace and on-site business methods are two prominent business layouts. Startups lacking their personal equipment can also use the market.

Through a platform, users may connect to different washing providers. The transaction processing is done by the marketplace provider. In order to plan distribution to network-affiliated laundries, this operator compiles data regarding users' interests and locations. Online laundry service owners have a great potential to expand their companies. As more and more online services open up, they will propel the growth and interest of customers in the online laundry services market.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Costs And Cumbersome Rules & Requirements



Strict regulations, environmental protection standards, and a lack of experience running modernized online washing services also minimize growth opportunities. Concerned bodies highlight the excessive use of water use in laundry services, as not many operators use any recycling processes. In addition, the used detergent mixed water is laden with harmful chemicals and compounds, like bleaches, synthetic fragrances, dyes, SLS/SLES which if not discharged carefully, could have detrimental effects on the surroundings. This lowers the credibility of online laundry services market to an environmental draining business.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Online Laundry Services Market, by Services Type

1.4.2 Global Online Laundry Services Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Online Laundry Services Market, by Geography

1.5 Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Online Laundry Services Market



Chapter 4. Global Online Laundry Services Market by Services Type

4.1 Global Laundry Care Market by Region

4.2 Global Dry Clean Market by Region

4.3 Global Duvet Clean Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application

5.1 Global Residential Market by Region

5.2 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Online Laundry Services Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 ByNext, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.1.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

7.2 Rinse, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.2.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

7.3 Laundryheap Limited

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

7.4 Mulberrys Garment Care

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.4.2.1 Business Expansions

7.5 UClean (UConcepts Solutions LLP)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.6 Elite DhobiLiteT Laundry Private Limited

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 IHATEIRONING

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Washmen Laundry LLC

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 LaundroKart (Kleenco on Demand Services Private Limited)

7.9.1 Company Overview

