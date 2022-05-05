Insights on the Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies United States Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

May 05, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, by Drug, by Formulation, by Therapeutic Application, and by Pharmacy Type - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
When a commercially available medicine does not fit the unique needs of an individual patient (human or animal), the drug is compounded by a certified pharmacist.
When a patient may be unable to tolerate a commercially available drug, or when the particular formulation required may be unavailable, or the patient may require a treatment that is currently in short supply or has been withdrawn, compounding is carried out.
Compounding is defined by the United States Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) as "the preparation, mixing, assembling, altering, packaging, and labelling of a drug, drug-delivery device, or device under a licensed practitioner's prescription, medication order, or initiative in the course of professional practice.
Market Dynamics
The increasing launches of drugs and adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations by the key players operating in the market are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in November 2020, Fagron Sterile Services, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-registered 503B outsourcing provider of sterile medications, launched its new innovative silicone-free bevacizumab (AVASTIN) injection using Groninger automation technology in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company. This silicon-free AVASTIN injection has a long shelf life of 150 days and can be administered safely for ophthalmic applications without depositing any unsafe silicon oil droplets into the eye.
