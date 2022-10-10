Insights on the Orthopedic Devices Global Market to 2027 - Rising Number of Hospitals & Clinics Using Orthopedic Devices is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type By Application By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic devices market is anticipated to witness a robus growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, that suffers from bone damage and orthopedic concerns and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are primarily driving the demand for the global orthopedic devices market.

The surge in government investments in research and development activities to ensure painless and effective treatment for orthopedic issues coupled with the rise in the number of hospitals & clinics using orthopedic devices are expected to propel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market over the next five years.



Also, the increased incidence of traumatic injuries requires the use of early diagnostic and non-surgical treatments to help with the unbearable pain for the patients. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market in the forecast years.



The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by type, application, end user, and regional distribution and company. Based on type, the market is fragmented into joint reconstruction devices, spinal devices, trauma devices, orthobiologics, and others. Joint reconstruction devices are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in the demand for procedures requiring musculoskeletal procedures, knee and hip replacements, and shoulder and extremities reconstruction are driving the segment demand.



The major market players operating in the global orthopedic devices market are Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Globus Medical Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., DJO, LLC., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global orthopedic devices market based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company

To identify dominant region or segment in the global orthopedic devices market

To identify drivers and challenges for global orthopedic devices market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global orthopedic devices market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global orthopedic devices market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global orthopedic devices market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthopedic Devices Market



6. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Orthobiologics, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices, Dental Orthopedic Devices, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



8. Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



9. North America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



10. South America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Medtronic Plc.

14.2. Stryker Corporation

14.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.4. Conmed Corporation

14.5. Smith & Nephew plc

14.6. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

14.7. NuVasive, Inc.

14.8. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

14.9. Arthrex, Inc.

14.10. DJO Global, Inc.

14.11. Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

14.12. Globus Medical Inc

14.13. Wright Medical Group N.V.

14.14. DJO, LLC.

14.15. Integra Lifesciences Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



