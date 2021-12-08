Insights on the OTP Hardware Authentication Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTP Hardware Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OTP hardware authentication market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



OTP (one-time-password) hardware authentication is a security approach wherein a random set of alphanumeric characters are displayed on small, standalone devices, such as key fobs, display cards or tokens. These characters are automatically validated with an authentication server that has a copy of the seed record and a serial number of the device. Once validated, the user is securely granted access to different websites, applications or an operating system. As the characters expire after a specific period, OTP hardware authentication is considered more reliable than static passwords. Moreover, with the integration of radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions, lost or stolen OTP hardware devices can be tracked easily.



Due to the rising instances of phishing and cyberattacks, several organizations are using OTP hardware devices as they are isolated from the network and cannot be externally accessed. This represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, as these devices have long battery life and offer maximum security, they are widely utilized to support the operation, maintenance and management of various end use industries.

Furthermore, the growing traction of hybrid tokens, which are a combination of OTP and certificate-based authentication within a single device, is stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the key players are incorporating innovative features, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) screen, keypads for passwords and biometric readers, to enhance the security of their products. They are also offering wireless product variants, which is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Authenex Inc., Deepnet Security, Dell EMC, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Feitian Technologies Co. Ltd., Fortinet Inc., HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB), Microcosm Ltd., One Identity LLC, OneSpan Inc., RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group), SafeNet, Inc., Securemetric Berhad, Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc.), Thales Group and Yubico Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global OTP hardware authentication market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global OTP hardware authentication market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global OTP hardware authentication market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global OTP Hardware Authentication Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 USB Tokens

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 SIM Tokens

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mini Tokens

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Connected

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Disconnected

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Contactless

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Commercial Security

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Transportation

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Authenex Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Deepnet Security

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Dell EMC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Entrust Datacard Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Feitian Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Fortinet Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Microcosm Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 One Identity LLC (Quest Software)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Onespan Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 SafeNet Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Securemetric Berhad

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc.)

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 Thales Group

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.16 Yubico Inc.

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r21tlr

SOURCE Research and Markets

