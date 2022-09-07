Insights on the Over-The-Counter Veterinary Drugs Global Market to 2032 - by Drug Class, Product Form, Sales Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market during the forecast period.

It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.

The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

2.3. Inclusion & Exclusion



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting The Market

3.2. Innovation/Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

4.1.2. Increasing per capita Healthcare Spending

4.1.3. Global Healthcare Expenditure & Sector Outlook

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.2.1. GDP Growth

4.2.2. Top Companies Historic Growth

4.2.3. Increasing tendency of people towards the health of their companion animals

4.2.4. Veterinary drugs and substance abuse related issues

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity Analysis



5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

5.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

5.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

5.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis

5.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis



6. Key Success Factors

6.1. Key Regulations

6.2. PORTER's Analysis

6.3. Rising Awareness

6.4. Key Promotional Strategies, by Manufacturers



7. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Million) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032 , by Drug Class

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAID)

8.3.2. Antihistamine

8.3.3. Decongestant and Bronchodilator

8.3.4. Antibacterial

8.3.5. H2 Receptor Antagonists

8.3.6. Nutrients and Supplements

8.3.7. Glucocorticoids

8.3.8. Lubricant Eye Drops and Artificial Tears

8.3.9. Anti-parasitic

8.3.10. Antidiarrheal Agents

8.3.11. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Drug Class



9. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Form

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Oral

9.3.2. Injectable

9.3.3. Topical

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Form



10. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals

10.3.2. Veterinary Clinics

10.3.3. Retail Pharmacy

10.3.4. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

10.3.5. Online Pharmacy

10.3.6. Veterinary Shops

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Sales Channel



11. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032 , by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. South Asia

11.3.5. East Asia

11.3.6. Oceania

11.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



12. North America Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Latin America Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Europe Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. South Asia Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. East Asia Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Oceania Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Middle East and Africa Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Country Level Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

20.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

20.3. Market Concentration



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Deep Dive

21.2.1.1. 21.3.1 .Zoetis

21.2.1.2. Overview & Key Financials

21.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

21.2.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.1.5. Analyst commentary

21.2.1.6. Strategy

21.2.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

21.2.3. Virbac S.A.

21.2.4. Hester Biosciences Ltd.

21.2.5. Merci Animal Health

21.2.6. Elanco Animal Health

21.2.7. Ceva Sante Animale

21.2.8. Vetoquinol S.A.

21.2.9. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

21.2.10. Dechra Phaarmaceuticals PlC

21.2.11. Kyoristy Seiyaku Corporation

21.2.12. AlphaVet Animal Health Ltd.

21.2.13. AdvaCare Pharma

21.2.14. Alphafacts Health Solution

21.2.15. Bimeda Animal Health Inc.



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology

