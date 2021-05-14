Insights on the Paint Booth Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Durr and Eisenmann Among Others
May 14, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Booth - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paint Booth estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Paint Booth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$413.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- ABB Ltd.
- Airblast Eurospray
- Blowtherm USA
- Durr AG
- Eisenmann SE
- FANUC Corp.
- Giffin, Inc.
- Global Finishing Solutions LLC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nordson Corp.
- Nova Verta International SpA
- RelyOn Technologies
- Standard Tools and Equipment Co., Inc.
- Staubli International AG
- YASKAWA Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jub5jg
