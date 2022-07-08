Insights on the Parenteral Nutrition Global Market to 2027 - by Nutrient Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Parenteral Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Parenteral nutrition (PN), or intravenous feeding, offers liquid nutrients like fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and electrolytes. It is a part of specialized nutritional therapy that providing nutritional support to patients who are unable to utilize their gastrointestinal tract. It aids in preventing malnutrition and maintaining energy, hydration, and strength levels. As a result, it is widely used among patients who are suffering from cancer, Crohn's disease, short bowel syndrome, ischemic bowel disease, and abnormal bowel function.

The rising prevalence of malnutrition, growing natality rate, and increasing premature births are among the primary factors catalyzing the demand for PN around the world. Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the number of individuals experiencing pediatric disorders, such as asthma, leukemia, tuberculosis, bronchitis, chickenpox, and anemia.

This, along with the rising geriatric population, which is relatively more prone to chronic diseases, is also influencing the demand for PN products positively. Furthermore, the growing consumption of fast food has resulted in the growing instances of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders.

This, in confluence with the rising incidences of hepatic insufficiency, renal insufficiency and protein-energy malnutrition, is increasing the consumption of amnio acid-rich and parenteral products. The market is further driven by significant improvements in the PN, such as lipid emulsions optimizations and utilization of indirect calorimetry. Some of the other factors, such as increasing expenditure on the overall development of the healthcare sector by the governing agencies and private entities of several countries and rising adoption of PN products by the healthcare sector, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aculife Healthcare Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols S.A., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Servona GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global parenteral nutrition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global parenteral nutrition market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global parenteral nutrition market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

