Insights on the Peptide Therapeutics Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Cases of Cancer All Over the World is Driving Growth

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $58.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Peptide therapeutics are polypeptides or peptides (oligomers or short polymers of amino acids) that are utilized to treat disorders. Peptide treatments replicate natural peptide functions such as hormones, neurotransmitters, growth factors, ion channel ligands, and anti-infectives. Because peptides may be digested by the body, they are thought to be reasonably safe and well-tolerated.



Liraglutide, the most popular diabetic medicine on the market, contains a lipid chain that increases plasma circulation and provides long-term absorption. Liraglutide is a GLP-1 agonist that self-assembles itself into an alpha-helical structure and only needs to be consumed once a day. Liraglutide's half-life in the blood is lengthened by approximately 13-14 hours due to lipid conjugation of a palmitoyl chain to a lysine residue at position 26.

This is attributed to the palmitoyl chain's ability to bind albumin non-covalently, delaying DPP IV's proteolytic action and enabling fast renal clearance. The inclusion of the lipid chain could further extend the half-life by preventing the DPP IV enzyme from degrading sterically.



Lanreotide, an octapeptide, is another peptide that may self-assemble. This medication is a synthetic counterpart of the peptide hormone somatostatin, which is used to alleviate acromegaly (a malfunction where the body produced excessive amounts of growth hormone).

Lanreotide assembles itself into monodisperse liquid crystalline nanotubes when exposed to water. The nanotubes are composed of dimers that self-assemble into a 2D lattice that is kept together by antiparallel ?-sheets and lateral chain connections. Studies on self-assembling amyloid aggregates created by peptide hormones and neuropeptides have provided more insight into how self-assembly, as well as peptide hormones, are connected.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 was addressed using novel peptides that have been repurposed as medicines. Researchers throughout the world are still looking for chemicals that can either stop SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication or relieve symptoms caused by the virus.

The FDA revised its definition of a biologic to include chemically produced polypeptides with a length of more than 40 amino acids but less than 100 amino acids (synthetic proteins) and synthetic peptides with a length of 40 amino acids or less (synthetic peptides).

There were 21 peptide medicines in development for the treatment of COVID-19, including 15 synthetic peptides in therapies for the treatment of ARDS and other respiratory disorders caused by SARS-Cov-2 infection.



Market Growth Factors



Rising number of applications



Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is still the major cause of death and morbidity around the world. Many interventions are being tested to ameliorate pathological cardiovascular problems, however, there have been few new drugs licensed for intervention or treatment. As a result, novel techniques for treating CVD are urgently needed.

The treatment of contributory risk factors and underlying mechanisms, such as inflammation, obesity, hyperglycemia, and hypercholesterolemia is frequently used to prevent vascular problems. The pharmaceutical industry has traditionally resisted using peptides as therapeutic agents due to their limited stability, size, rate of breakdown, and poor distribution. However, there has been a renaissance in the development of peptides and their synthetic derivatives for therapeutic intervention in recent years.



Increasing cases of cancer all over the world



Cancer is the second leading cause of death, accounting for a considerable number of deaths all over the world in 2013. The rate of cancer in developed countries is significantly higher than in developing countries. The prevalence of known risk factors is predicted to rise in these under-developed nations due to population growth and aging, as well as an increased prevalence of known risk factors.

Lung cancer is the largest cause of death from cancer in men around the world, but only in industrialized countries, while breast cancer is the leading reason of cancer death in developing countries. Somatic gene mutations that change the function of the proteins they encode have been linked to cancer. Most solid tumors, like those of the brain, colon, breast, and pancreas, exhibit somatic changes.



Market Restraining Factors



Side effects and risks related to peptide therapy



Natural polypeptides like hormones, growth factors, and neurotransmitters, unlike synthesized peptide medications, are considered to play an important function in normal physiology. Membrane impermeability and in vivo instability are two key disadvantages of peptide medicines.

Proteolytic degradation of peptide medicines in serum diminishes the bioavailable concentration and reduces the drug's half-life. To keep the medicine at a clinically effective concentration, routine dosing may be required. To avoid proteolytic degradation and enhance the in vivo half-life of peptide medicines, a variety of chemical modification approaches have been used.

Chapter 9. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region



