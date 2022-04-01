Insights on the Pet Furniture Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet furniture market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Pet furniture, also known as animal-friendly furniture, is designed to meet the needs of different pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, and fish. It is made using safe and durable materials to suit the natural needs and behavior of pets. Some of the commonly used pet furniture includes beds, hammocks, doghouses, dog coolers, cat trees, parrot tents, and play equipment. At present, it is widely available in numerous shapes, sizes and colors among pet specialty stores and other markets.



Pet Furniture Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of pets, especially among the millennial population, across the globe represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, as domestic animals are treated like family members, there is an increase in spending on toys, travel accessories, beds, clothing items, collars, leashes, medicine, gift, bowls and grooming and veterinary services.

This, in confluence with the rising availability of pet insurance, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, there is a significant rise in the demand for innovative and fashionable pet accessories, such as furniture. As a result, leading market players are focusing on multi-functional and stylish product innovation to meet consumer preferences.

They are also following a design-centric approach to compliment the home decor of the pet owners and consequently employing designer prints and premium fabrics, faux furs, and wickers for the product manufacturing. Besides this, they are utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as jute and banana leaves. In addition, a rise in the trend of bringing and keeping pets in offices is positively influencing the demand for multi-functional pet furniture, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Custom Quality Pet Furniture LLC, Furhaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club LLC, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Luxury Pet Furniture Ltd, MidWest Homes For Pets, North American Pet, Pet Gear Inc, PetPals Group Inc, Prevue Pet Products Inc., Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co.Ltd. and Ware Pet Products.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pet furniture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet furniture market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pet furniture market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pet Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Beds and Sofas

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Houses

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Trees and Condos

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Cats

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dogs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Specialty Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Custom Quality Pet Furniture LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Furhaven Pet Products

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Go Pet Club LLC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Luxury Pet Furniture Ltd

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 MidWest Homes For Pets

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 North American Pet

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Pet Gear Inc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 PetPals Group Inc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Prevue Pet Products Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co.Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Ware Pet Products

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xac65

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets