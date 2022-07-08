Insights on the Pharmaceutical Robots Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical robots market reached a value of US$ 161.84 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 305.01 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.14% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pharmaceutical robots are deployed in the pharmaceutical sector for performing routine functions without human intervention. Their primary functions include automated inspection, packaging, and assisting in the production of customized medicines. These robots offer maximum efficiency, save workers from hazardous environments, and reduce cost expenditure by minimum training lessons. As they also reduce workloads and prevent medicines from contamination, pharmaceutical robots are gaining wide traction across the world.



On account of the growing competition in the pharmaceutical industry, drug manufacturers are widely adopting pharmaceutical robots as they increase safety, reliability and financial savings. This represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing need for automation in the manufacturing units is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, the leading players are investing in the research and development (R&D) activities and engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to launch collaborative robots. Moreover, the rapid development of robotics with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, a considerable rise in the demand for specific packaging configurations, coupled with other benefits such as high speed, accuracy, better utilization of space and zero error operations, is acting as another factor propelling the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, pharmaceutical robots find application in the dispensing, drug sorting and kit assembly due to high reliability and flexibility, which is supporting the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., DENSO Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seiko Epson Corporation, Shibuya Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmaceutical robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pharmaceutical robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Traditional Robots

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Articulated Robots

6.1.2.2 SCARA Robots

6.1.2.3 Delta/Parallel Robots

6.1.2.4 Cartesian Robots

6.1.2.5 Dual-arm Robots

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Picking and Packaging

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Laboratory Applications

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research Laboratories

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 DENSO Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 FANUC Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Kuka AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Marchesini Group S.p.A

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Seiko Epson Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Shibuya Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials



