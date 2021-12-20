Insights on the Pharmacovigilance Global Market to 2026 - by Service Provider, Product Life Cycle, Type, Process Flow, Therapeutic Area, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacovigilance market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Pharmacovigilance (PV) is the pharmacological science concerning the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of unfavorable effects with pharmaceutical products. It plays a pivotal role in identifying previously unknown adverse effects, recognizing changes in the frequency or severity, and assessing the risks and benefits of drugs to determine required actions. It also ensures the accuracy of communicated information to healthcare professionals and patients. At present, PV is widely used to understand the effects of drugs on individuals worldwide.



The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disorders, has resulted in the rising consumption of drugs worldwide. This, in confluence with the growing incidences of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), represents one of the key factors driving the global pharmacovigilance market. Besides this, the key players are introducing advanced platforms to ensure automated ADR reporting, which is contributing to the market growth. They are also focusing on improving the manufacturing operations and streamlining research and development (R&D) on account of a competitive environment.

Furthermore, leading pharmaceutical companies are undertaking numerous initiatives to conduct clinical trials and generate awareness about the proper utilization of medicines. This, in turn, is facilitating the growth of the pharmacovigilance market.

Additionally, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has resulted in the urgent need for a vaccine, which has created numerous opportunities for the market players. Apart from this, pharmaceutical manufacturers are shifting towards outsourcing pharmacovigilance operations to third parties on account of the associated benefits, such as increasing internal resource flexibility and better outcomes over shorter periods. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pharmacovigilance market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, ArisGlobal LLC, BioClinica Inc. (Cinven Partners LLP), Capgemini, Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation, ICON plc., IQVIA Inc., ITClinical, Parexel International Corporation and Wipro Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmacovigilance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmacovigilance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product life cycle?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process flow?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pharmacovigilance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmacovigilance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Provider

6.1 In-house

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Contract Outsourcing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Life Cycle

7.1 Pre-clinical

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Phase I

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Phase II

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Phase III

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Phase IV

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Spontaneous Reporting

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Intensified ADR Reporting

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Cohort Event Monitoring

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 EHR Mining

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Process Flow

9.1 Case Data Management

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Major Types

9.1.2.1 Case Logging

9.1.2.2 Case Data Analysis

9.1.2.3 Medical Reviewing and Reporting

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Signal Detection

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Major Types

9.2.2.1 Adverse Event Logging

9.2.2.2 Adverse Event Analysis

9.2.2.3 Adverse Event Review and Reporting

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Risk Management System

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Major Types

9.3.2.1 Risk Evaluation System

9.3.2.2 Risk Mitigation System

9.3.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

10.1 Oncology

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Neurology

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Cardiology

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Respiratory Systems

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End Use

11.1 Pharmaceuticals Companies

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Biotechnology Companies

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Medical Device Companies

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Accenture plc

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 ArisGlobal LLC

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 BioClinica Inc. (Cinven Partners LLP)

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3.4 Capgemini

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Cognizant

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5.3 Financials

17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 ICON plc.

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.8 IQVIA Inc.

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 ITClinical

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10 Parexel International Corporation

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3.11 Wipro Limited

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11.3 Financials

17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



