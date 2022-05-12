Insights on the Pharmacy Automation System Global Market to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacy Automation System Market by Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy automation system market was valued at $5001 million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Pharmacy automation system enables pharmacies for medication counting, prescription management, compound preparation, dispensing, packaging, and inventory management. These systems are required to minimize prescription errors, which lead to consumption of incorrect or inappropriate medications.



Pharmacy automation systems have managed the course of pharmacy undertakings, such as filling &capping of drugs, administration &storing of drugs, and labeling prescriptions. These systems can store and direct more than 200-300 medications and patients' information in an appropriate way. Rise in gathering of automated systems is expected to guarantee prominent productivity and describes how much prescriptions are served by the pharmacy in a short span of time.



The growth of the pharmacy automation systems market is driven by rise in incidence of diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders. In addition, surge in need to reduce prescription & dispensing errors, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations, and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for pharmacy automation systems, thereby driving the market growth. However, high installation cost of these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, innovative types of progress in pharmacy automation systems bring about added highlights, higher achievement rate, and more current businesses of contraption, depending on their use in different pharmacy processes.



The impact of COVID-19 on the pharmacy automation system market was positive. This was due to surge in demand for automated dispensing systems for curbing the dosage errors, which rose owing to surge in prescription volume across the pharmacies in the world. Furthermore, surge in awareness related to benefits of automation in curbing the spread of COVID-19 has boosted the demand for pharmacy automation systems.



The pharmacy automation system market is segmented into product type and end user type. By product type, it is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage & retrieval system; automated labeling system, tabletop tablet counters, and automated compounding devices. By end user, it is fragmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Significant fundamental individuals operating in pharmacy automation systems include Becton, Dickinson And Company, Omnicell Inc., ScriptproLlc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and RX Safe.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, by Product

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Product

4.2. Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Tabletop Tablet Counters

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Automated Compounding Devices

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

5.2. Hospital Pharmacy

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Retail Pharmacy

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Baxter International Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Capsa

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Cerner Corporation

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Danaher Corporation

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Lonza Group

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Omnicell Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Parata Systems

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Rx Safe

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Script Pro

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

