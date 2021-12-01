Insights on the Pharmerging Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Indication, Distribution Channel and Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmerging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmerging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026. Pharmerging refers to a group of countries that hold low positioning in the pharmaceutical market but have a speedy growth. Some of the key pharmerging markets include China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, etc.



The increasing healthcare expenditures along with the rising number of private hospitals are currently propelling the global pharmerging market growth. Additionally, the high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases and growing consumer awareness towards early disease detection and treatment procedures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to serious medical conditions, such as dementia, hypertension, cardiac failure, etc., is also bolstering the demand for pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the introduction of government policies and reimbursement schemes across various countries for reducing the cost of treatment for chronic diseases is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of insurance companies in the pharmerging countries offering numerous insurance policies to decrease the out-of-the-pocket expenditures is further augmenting the demand of pharmaceuticals in these countries. Apart from this, the rising investments in extensive R&D activities in the fields of biotechnology, immunology, oncology, etc., for the introduction of advanced treatments are also catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmerging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on global pharmerging market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product outlook?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pharmerging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmerging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Pharmaceutical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Patented Prescription Drugs

6.1.2.2 Generic Prescription Drugs

6.1.2.3 OTC Drugs

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Healthcare

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Medical Devices

6.2.2.2 Clinical Diagnosis

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Lifestyle Diseases

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Infectious Diseases

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Country



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Sanofi S.A.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Pfizer Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 AstraZeneca Plc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG)

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Eli Lilly and Company

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Johnson & Johnson

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Abbott Laboratories

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Novartis AG

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Limited

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financial

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

