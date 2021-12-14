Insights on the Piezoelectric Devices Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Actuated Medical, Aerotech and Kistler Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by Element, by Devices, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market size was estimated at USD 32.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 34.69 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach USD 45.51 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Piezoelectric Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, including Actuated Medical, Inc., Aerotech Inc., APC International, Ltd., AVX Corp., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES, CeramTec North America, LLC, CTS Corporation, DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC, Kistler Group, Kyocera, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mad City Labs, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Omega Piezo Technologies Inc., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., Piezo Systems, Inc., Piezo Technologies, piezo.com, piezosystem jena GmbH, Solvay, and TQ Abrasive Machining.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Surging need for high-performance sensors witnessed by aerospace industry

5.1.1.2. Growing use of polymer-based piezoelectric transducers and sensors in acoustic devices, printers, and connectivity solutions

5.1.1.3. Escalating demand for piezoelectric polymers due to increasing investments in renewable energy projects

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of texture ceramic materials globally

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising demand of piezoelectric polymers in piezoelectric actuators and motors

5.1.3.2. Growing use of piezoelectric polymers in hydrophones

5.1.3.3. Rising demand for polymer-based piezoelectric sensors and films in aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and consumer electronics

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Developing alternative to PZT having similar properties to conventional lead-based ceramic materials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Others

6.3. Piezoelectric Actuators

6.4. Piezoelectric Generators

6.5. Piezoelectric Motors

6.6. Piezoelectric Sensors

6.7. Piezoelectric Transducers



7. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Piezoelectric Ceramics

7.3. Piezoelectric Composites

7.4. Piezoelectric Crystals

7.5. Piezoelectric Polymers



8. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Element

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Piezoelectric Discs

8.3. Piezoelectric Plates

8.4. Piezoelectric Rings



9. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Devices

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Converse Piezoelectric Effect

9.3. Direct Piezoelectric Effect



10. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace and Defense

10.3. Automotive

10.4. Consumer Electronics

10.5. Healthcare

10.5.1. Diagnostic Equipment

10.5.2. Imaging Devices

10.5.3. Surgical Tools

10.6. Industrial and Manufacturing

10.7. Information and Communication

10.8. Others



11. Americas Piezoelectric Devices Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Devices Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Piezoelectric Devices Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Actuated Medical, Inc.

15.2. Aerotech Inc.

15.3. APC International, Ltd.

15.4. AVX Corp.

15.5. CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

15.6. CeramTec North America, LLC

15.7. CTS Corporation

15.8. DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC

15.9. Kistler Group

15.10. Kyocera

15.11. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

15.12. Mad City Labs, Inc.

15.13. Morgan Advanced Materials

15.14. Omega Piezo Technologies Inc.

15.15. Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

15.16. Piezo Systems, Inc.

15.17. Piezo Technologies

15.18. piezo.com

15.19. piezosystem jena GmbH

15.20. Solvay

15.21. TQ Abrasive Machining



16. Appendix

