Insights on the Piezoelectric Devices Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Actuated Medical, Aerotech and Kistler Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by Element, by Devices, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market size was estimated at USD 32.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 34.69 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach USD 45.51 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Piezoelectric Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, including Actuated Medical, Inc., Aerotech Inc., APC International, Ltd., AVX Corp., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES, CeramTec North America, LLC, CTS Corporation, DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC, Kistler Group, Kyocera, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mad City Labs, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Omega Piezo Technologies Inc., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., Piezo Systems, Inc., Piezo Technologies, piezo.com, piezosystem jena GmbH, Solvay, and TQ Abrasive Machining.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Surging need for high-performance sensors witnessed by aerospace industry
5.1.1.2. Growing use of polymer-based piezoelectric transducers and sensors in acoustic devices, printers, and connectivity solutions
5.1.1.3. Escalating demand for piezoelectric polymers due to increasing investments in renewable energy projects
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of texture ceramic materials globally
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising demand of piezoelectric polymers in piezoelectric actuators and motors
5.1.3.2. Growing use of piezoelectric polymers in hydrophones
5.1.3.3. Rising demand for polymer-based piezoelectric sensors and films in aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and consumer electronics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Developing alternative to PZT having similar properties to conventional lead-based ceramic materials
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Others
6.3. Piezoelectric Actuators
6.4. Piezoelectric Generators
6.5. Piezoelectric Motors
6.6. Piezoelectric Sensors
6.7. Piezoelectric Transducers
7. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Piezoelectric Ceramics
7.3. Piezoelectric Composites
7.4. Piezoelectric Crystals
7.5. Piezoelectric Polymers
8. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Element
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Piezoelectric Discs
8.3. Piezoelectric Plates
8.4. Piezoelectric Rings
9. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Devices
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Converse Piezoelectric Effect
9.3. Direct Piezoelectric Effect
10. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aerospace and Defense
10.3. Automotive
10.4. Consumer Electronics
10.5. Healthcare
10.5.1. Diagnostic Equipment
10.5.2. Imaging Devices
10.5.3. Surgical Tools
10.6. Industrial and Manufacturing
10.7. Information and Communication
10.8. Others
11. Americas Piezoelectric Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Devices Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Piezoelectric Devices Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Actuated Medical, Inc.
15.2. Aerotech Inc.
15.3. APC International, Ltd.
15.4. AVX Corp.
15.5. CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES
15.6. CeramTec North America, LLC
15.7. CTS Corporation
15.8. DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC
15.9. Kistler Group
15.10. Kyocera
15.11. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
15.12. Mad City Labs, Inc.
15.13. Morgan Advanced Materials
15.14. Omega Piezo Technologies Inc.
15.15. Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.
15.16. Piezo Systems, Inc.
15.17. Piezo Technologies
15.18. piezo.com
15.19. piezosystem jena GmbH
15.20. Solvay
15.21. TQ Abrasive Machining
16. Appendix
