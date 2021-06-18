Insights on the Plant Activator Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Syngenta, Nutra-Pak and Gowan Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Activator Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant activators market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.67% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$1,097.9 million in 2026, from US$746.28 million in 2019. The market is expected to surge in the coming years, because of the increasing innovation and advancement in the agriculture sector, globally. Plant activators are known as the chemicals that activate the genes and defense in plants by providing signals through signal transduction, which has been mediated by salicylic or other types of acid. Urbanization, increasing food security, growing agricultural trade, surging food demand, globally, will also be major factors in the overall market growth.



Increasing food demand



The market is expected to surge in the coming years, because of the increasing food demand, globally. The agriculture sector in the 21st century has been facing a plethora of challenges, such as producing more fiber and food for the growing population, the decline in the rural workforce and arable lands, more feedstocks for an imperative bioenergy market, adapt to climate changes and adopt more sustainable and efficient production methods. There has also been a surge in the usage of pesticides, fertilizers, and activators, to protect the crops from pathogens and increase the quality and productivity of the food. According to the data given by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the global population had been expected to grow by 2.3 billion between the years 2009 and 2050.

Nearly most of the growth has been forecasted to take place in developing nations. Urbanization is also expected to be a major factor in food demand. Approx. 70% of the global population is expected to reside in urban areas by the year 2050, up from 55% in the year 2018. The projected economic growth of approx. 2.9%, per anum, would be a major factor in the reduction and elimination of poverty, by the year 2050. The FAO projection also stated that food production had to increase by approx. 70% between the years 2018 and 2050, to feed the population of 9.1 billion, in the year 2050. Annual cereal production had to be around one billion tonnes, by the year 2050. Feeding the global population adequately and efficiently would also mean producing the kind and type of foods, to ensure nutrition security.



Increasing agricultural trade



With the increasing agricultural trade, globally, the demand for good quality food and crops has surged, in the past few years. According to the World Trade Organisation, agricultural products exports saw the biggest surge of 3.1%, per year, and rose by 36% in the year 2018, as compared to 2008. The total share of soybeans in global exports of agricultural products had surged from 2.6% in the year 2008 to 3.3% in the year 2018 and total approx. US$60 billion. In the year 2018, the major exporters of agricultural products were the European Union, The United States of America, and Brazil. India has also been increasing its total agricultural products exports, in the past few years. According to India's Ministry of Commerce, the country exported worth US$39 billion of agricultural products, in the year 2018. These trends are expected to be a positive development for the plant-based activators market, as the countries have been investing a significant sum of capital into pesticides, fertilizers, activators to reduce food and agricultural waste, and to enhance their overall food productivity.



Growth in the usage of plant protector products.



There has been a surge in the usage of plant protector products, globally, to enhance food security, increase food productivity, and others. According to the American Phytopathological Society, there had been an emerging consensus about the need for an integrated pest management system or policy to improve and enhance food production, globally. There has been a surge in the number of governments, especially in developing nations, to develop monitoring programs and systematic research systems to generate and get the information needed to assess losses and their major causes.

According to several reports submitted by major scientists, researchers, and the members of the International Society for Plant Pathology, globally, it has been estimated that pests and pathogens are reducing and decreasing crop yields for five imperative food crops by approx. 10 to 40%. Some of the major crop yields reduced by animal pests and pathogens are rice, wheat, potato yields, soybean, and maize. At a worldwide scale, pests and pathogens have been causing wheat losses from 10 to 28%, maize losses have been around 20 to 41%, rice losses have been around 25 to 41%, and soybean losses have been around 11 to 32%, according to a study published in a reputed journal Nature, Ecology and Evolution. Bacteria, viruses, nematodes, fungi, parasitic plants are also among some of the factors that have been working against farmers, globally. These factors have become a major threat to food security, worldwide.



Company analysis.



Major companies have been involved in the enhancement and advancement of their agricultural products portfolio, in the last few years. For instance, Futureco Bioscience provides defense activators to protect plants against the attacks of fungi, bacteria, and pathogens. The company's product triggers a biochemical modification in plants, which is used to fight these harmful diseases and organisms. Other players are also making significant development in the market. For instance, Eagle Plant Protect Private Ltd. provides plant activators for the protection of the plants.

The company's product is used to protect plants from fungicides and pesticides. Nutra-Park is one of the key players in the market. The company has been focusing on research and development of Vitamin B1, by collaborating with a reputed professor from the Seoul National University, Republic of Korea. Vitamin B1, which is also known as Thiamine, has been an imperative and essential nutrient involved in biochemical pathways in the cells, which includes the Pentose phosphate pathway and Krebs cycle. With these trends, the plant activators market is expected to surge at an exponential rate during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pulses

5.3. Cereals & Grains

5.4. Fruits & Vegetables

5.5. Oilseeds

5.6. Others



6. Global Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Biological

6.3. Chemical



7. Global Plant activators Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

7.2.2. North America Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. United States

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

7.3.2. South America Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

7.4.2. Europe Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. UK

7.4.3.2. Germany

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Italy

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. South Africa

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Plant activators Market Analysis, By Crop type

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Plant activators Market Analysis, By Source

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. Japan

7.6.3.2. China

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. Australia

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Syngenta

9.2. Nutra-Park

9.3. Futereco Bioscience

9.4. Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd.

9.5. Gowan

9.6. Arysta LifeScience

9.7. NUTRI AG

9.8. Jaivik Crop Care LLP

9.9. Certis USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okvqol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

