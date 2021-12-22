Insights on the Plastic Additives Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Clariant and ExxonMobil Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Additives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic additives market was valued at USD 28.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 38.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.24%



Due to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes, APAC countries will witness robust demand for plastic additives by end-user markets. To increase the innovative applications and for bioplastics, there will be heavy investments in the research and development of plastic additives in the forecast period. Thus, product growth is expected to remain stable and rising. Also, the innovation and usability of the additives for plastic have increased. This is the only reason why commodity plastics like Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, or Polystyrene can be used in various engineering and even high-performance applications.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the plastic additives market

Cost effectiveness and commercialization

Focus on developing the bio-based plastics

Innovative Product Applications

Rising demand for plastics from APAC and other regions

Replacement of conventional materials with plastic

Key Highlights

Various regulations for the VOCs and toxic elements in the plastics have made it necessary for the vendors and manufacturers to invest in bio-based plastics.

Due to their reliability, longevity, light weightiness, and cost-effectiveness, plastics are replacing materials such as wood and metal more and more often, especially in the construction industry. This will fuel market growth.

Sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, and building and construction will emerge as major consumers of plastic additives. Factors such as fast-paced consumer lifestyle and technological advances will drive the demand for flexible packaging, e-commerce packaging, food and beverage packaging.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present plastic additives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the plastic additives market?

2. Which region has the highest market share in plastic additives?

3. Who are the key players in the global plastic additives industry?

4. What are the different segments covered in the plastic additives market?

5. What are the key driving factors driving the growth of the plastic additives industry?

6. What are the applications in the plastic additives market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19: Effects And Aftermath



8 Growth Opportunity

8.1 Additive Type

8.2 Plastic Type

8.2.1 Commodity Plastic

8.2.2 Engineering Plastic

8.2.3 High-Performance Plastic

8.3 Application

8.4 Geography



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Cost Effectiveness And Commercialization

9.2 Focus On Developing Bio-Based Plastics

9.3 Innovative Product Applications



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Demand For Plastics From APAC And Other Regions

10.2 Replacement Of Conventional Materials With Plastic

10.3 New Product Developments



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Stringent Regulations On Plastic Usage

11.2 Supply Chain Disruptions



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Additive Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Flame Retardants

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market By Geography

13.4 Heat Stabilizers

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market By Geography

13.5 Impact Modifiers And Processing Aids

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market By Geography

13.6 Lubricant And Slip Additives

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market By Geography

13.7 Antioxidants

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market By Geography

13.8 Blowing Agents

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.3 Market By Geography

13.9 Antistatic Agents

13.9.1 Market Overview

13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.9.3 Market By Geography

13.10 Light Stabilizers

13.10.1 Market Overview

13.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.10.3 Market By Geography

13.11 Others

13.11.1 Market Overview

13.11.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.11.3 Market By Geography



14 Plastic Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commodity Plastic

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market By Geography

14.4 Polyethylene

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market By Geography

14.5 Polypropylene

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market By Geography

14.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market By Geography

14.7 Polystyrene

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market By Geography

14.8 Engineering Plastic

14.8.1 Market Overview

14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.8.3 Market By Geography

14.9 Polyamides

14.9.1 Market Overview

14.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.9.3 Market By Geography

14.10 Polycarbonate

14.10.1 Market Overview

14.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.10.3 Market By Geography

14.11 Acrylonitrile Butadiene

14.11.1 Market Overview

14.11.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.11.3 Market By Geography

14.12 Polyacetal

14.12.1 Market Overview

14.12.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.12.3 Market By Geography

14.13 Polyethylene Terephthalate

14.13.1 Market Overview

14.13.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.13.3 Market By Geography

14.14 High-Performance Plastic

14.14.1 Market Overview

14.14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.14.3 Market By Geography

14.15 High-Performance Polyamide

14.15.1 Market Overview

14.15.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.15.3 Market By Geography

14.16 Polyphenylene Sulfide

14.16.1 Market Overview

14.16.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.16.3 Market By Geography

14.17 Liquid Crystal Polymer

14.17.1 Market Overview

14.17.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.17.3 Market By Geography

14.18 Polyimide

14.18.1 Market Overview

14.18.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.18.3 Market By Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Packaging

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market By Geography

15.4 Consumer Goods

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market By Geography

15.5 Automotive

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market By Geography

15.6 Building And Construction

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market By Geography

15.7 Others

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Market By Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 APAC



18 Europe

19 North America



20 Latin America



21 Middle East And Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 BASF

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 BASF in Plastic Additives Market

23.1.3 Product Offerings

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Strengths

23.1.6 Key Opportunities

23.2 SONGWON

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.2.3 Key Strategies

23.2.4 Key Strengths

23.2.5 Key Opportunities

23.3 CLARIANT

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Clariant In Plastic Additives Market

23.3.3 Product Offerings

23.3.4 Key Strategies

23.3.5 Key Strengths

23.3.6 Key Opportunities

23.4 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Albemarle Corporation in Plastic Additives Market

23.4.3 Product Offerings

23.4.4 Key Strategies

23.4.5 Key Strengths

23.4.6 Key Opportunities

23.5 EXXONMOBIL

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 ExxonMobil In Plastic Additives Market

23.5.3 Product Offerings

23.5.4 Key Strategies

23.5.5 Key Strengths

23.5.6 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 DOW

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 NOURYON

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 LANXESS

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 SABIC

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 KANEKA CORPORATION

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 ADEKA CORPORATION

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 PMC GROUP

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 COVESTRO

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 BAERLOCHER GROUP

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 ASTRA POLYMERS

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 GRAFE

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 MILLIKEN & COMPANY

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 AVIENT CORPORATION

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 SABO

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 SAKAI CHEMICAL

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 BROADVIEW TECHNOLOGIES

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 KEMIPEX

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 AMPACET CORPORATION

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 ADDITIVE TYPE

26.1.1 Flame Retardants

26.1.2 Heat Stabilizers

26.1.3 Impact Modifiers and Processing Aids

26.1.4 Lubricant and Slip Additive

26.1.5 Antioxidants

26.1.6 Blowing Agents

26.1.7 Antistatic Agents

26.1.8 Light Stabilizers

26.1.9 Other Additives

26.2 PLASTIC TYPE

26.2.1 Commodity Plastic

26.2.2 Engineering Plastic

26.2.3 High Performance Plastic

26.3 COMMODITY PLASTIC

26.3.1 Polyethylene

26.3.2 Polypropylene

26.3.3 PVC

26.3.4 PS

26.4 ENGINEERING PLASTICS

26.4.1 Polyamides

26.4.2 Polycarbonate

26.4.3 ABS

26.4.4 Polyacetal

26.4.5 PET

26.5 HIGH PERFORMANCE PLASTICS

26.5.1 LCP

26.5.2 PPS

26.5.3 HPPA

26.5.4 Polyimide

26.6 APPLICATION

26.6.1 Packaging

26.6.2 Consumer Goods

26.6.3 Building and Construction

26.6.4 Automotive

26.6.5 Others



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p00pjq

