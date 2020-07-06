Insights on the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Asahi Eito, Geberit & Kohler Among Others
DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market worldwide will grow by a projected US$25.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.3% and reach a market size of US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.7% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$634 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$622.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings segment will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures
- Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer
- Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator
- China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
- Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities Despite Attaining Maturity
- Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market
- Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth
- Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market
- Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance
- M&A Activity
- Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market (2014-2018)
- Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors
- Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply
- Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term
- Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
- CRE Investments Gather Steam
- Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
- Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
- Expanding Middle Class Population
- Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor
- Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand
- Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings
- Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image
- Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment
- LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures
- Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
- Touch-Free Products Find Attention
- Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing
- Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue
- Creative Faucets Gain Attention
- Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand
- Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products
- Premium Products in Demand
- Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures - A Case in Point
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
