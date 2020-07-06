Insights on the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Asahi Eito, Geberit & Kohler Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market worldwide will grow by a projected US$25.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.3% and reach a market size of US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.7% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$634 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$622.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings segment will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Standard Brands

Asahi Eito Co. Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Geberit AG

Grohe AG

Ideal Standard International

Jacuzzi Inc.

Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.

Kohler Co.,

LIXIL Corporation

MAAX Bath Inc.

Masco Corporation

Moen Inc.

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd.

Roca Sanitario S.A

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures

Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer

- The Dominant Consumer Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Predominance Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities Despite Attaining Maturity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market

Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market (2014-2018)

Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors

Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply

Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Population

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand

Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings

Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image

Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment

LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Touch-Free Products Find Attention

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue

Creative Faucets Gain Attention

Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Premium Products in Demand

Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures - A Case in Point

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 249



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j25y46

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

