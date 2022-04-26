Insights on the Polyolefin Shrink Film Global Market to 2026 - by Product, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyolefin Shrink Film Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyolefin shrink film market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Polyolefin (POF) shrink film is a chemically inert packaging material manufactured using polymer plastic material. It covers the product and shrinks tightly when heat is applied over it. It is highly durable, exhibits high tensile strength, puncture resistance and visual clarity, due to which it is widely used for packing food products, boxes and bottles.

POE shrink film is commonly available in printed and unprinted rolls, tubes and bags. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, they are highly elastic and environment-friendly. As a result, they find extensive applications for the packaging of food and beverages, consumer goods, personal care products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.



The growing food and beverages industry and the increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and protection, represent as the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and packaged food products, which are sealed using POF shrink films. These films are also widely used for the sealing of RTE meals, snacks and frozen meals in quick serving restaurants (QSRs) and cafes.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of novel variants with high-gloss finish, improved barrier and airtight sealing properties and ease of printing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These variants enhance the aesthetic appeal of the product and aid in improving the effectiveness of the marketing and branding campaigns. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyolefin shrink film market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc. (Berry Global Group Inc.), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Four Star Plastics, Harwal Group of Companies, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Pakmarkas UAB, Riverside Paper Co. Inc. (SupplyOne Inc.), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation and Syfan USA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyolefin shrink film market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyolefin shrink film market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyolefin shrink film market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyolefin Shrink Film Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 General Shrink Film

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cross-Linked Shrink Film

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Printing and Stationery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Amcor Plc

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Berry Global Inc. (Berry Global Group Inc.)

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Four Star Plastics

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Harwal Group of Companies

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Pakmarkas UAB

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Riverside Paper Co. Inc. (SupplyOne Inc.)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Sealed Air Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Syfan USA

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

