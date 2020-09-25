Insights on the Pour Point Depressants Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Afton Chemical, Akzo Nobel & Chevron Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pour Point Depressants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Pour Point Depressants Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pour Point Depressants estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027.



Lubricant Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oil & Gas Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Pour Point Depressants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Afton Chemical Corporation

Akzo Nobel NV

Chevron Corporation

Clariant Chemicals ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec, Inc.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pour Point Depressants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

