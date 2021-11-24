Insights on the Power Supply and Charger Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Delta Electronics, Accutronics and Murata Power Solutions Among Others

Nov 24, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Supply and Charger Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global power supply and charger market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global power supply and charger market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global power supply and charger market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global power supply and charger market.
An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global power supply and charger market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global power supply and charger market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global power supply and charger market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.
Key Questions Answered in this study of Power Supply and Charger Market
- What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global power supply and charger market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the influence of changing trends in the camera orientation segment on the global power supply and charger market?
- Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of power supply and charger over the next few years?
- Which factors would hinder the global power supply and charger market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies operating in the global power supply and charger market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Executive Summary
1.1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Country Analysis
1.2. Competition Blueprint
1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping
1.4. TMR Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Market Taxonomy
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Drivers
3.2.1. Economic Drivers
3.2.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.2.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.3. Market Restraints
3.4. Market Trends
3.5. Trend Analysis- Impact on Time Line (2021-2031)
3.6. Key Regulations By Regions
4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis, by Competition
4.2.2. List of Active Participants- By Region
4.2.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers
4.2.2.2. Key Manufacturers
4.2.2.3. Integrators
4.2.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers
4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Porter Five Forces Analysis
5. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Pricing Analysis
5.1. Price Point Assessment by power supply
5.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis
5.2.1. North America
5.2.2. Europe
5.2.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5. South America
5.3. Price Forecast till 2031
5.4. Factors Influencing Pricing
6. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Market Size Analysis (2017-2019) and Forecast (2021-2031)
6.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) and Y-o-Y Growth
6.2. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely and Conservative Market Conditions)
6.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact
6.2.2. Regional Power Supply and Charger Market
7. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Product
7.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031
7.2.1. Power Supply
7.2.1.1. Plug-in Power Supply
7.2.1.2. Desktop Power Supply
7.2.1.3. Open Frame Power Supply
7.2.1.4. Flush-mounted Power Supply
7.2.1.5. USB Power Supply
7.2.1.6. Others (Customized Power Supply)
7.2.2. Chargers
7.2.2.1. Interchangeable plug
7.2.2.2. Desktop Chargers
7.2.2.3. Inductive Charging
7.2.2.4. Battery Mobile Chargers
7.2.2.5. Lithium ion Battery
7.2.2.6. Nickel-cadmium battery
7.2.2.7. Lead-acid battery
7.2.2.8. Nickel-metal hydride battery
7.2.3. Others (Solar Chargers, Customized Chargers)
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product
8. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Output Power/Voltage
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Output Power/Voltage
8.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by Output Power/Voltage, 2017-2031
8.2.1. By Power Supply
8.2.1.1. Low Output (500 W and Below)
8.2.1.2. Medium Output (500 W to 1500 W)
8.2.1.3. High Output (More than 1500 W)
8.2.2. By Chargers
8.2.2.1. Below 6V
8.2.2.2. 6V - 12V
8.2.2.3. 12V - 24V
8.2.2.4. 24V - 60V
8.2.2.5. Above 60V
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Output Power/Voltage
9. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Type
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Type
9.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
9.2.1. AC-DC Power Supplies
9.2.2. DC-DC Converters
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
10. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End-use Industry
10.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031
10.2.1. Industrial
10.2.2. E-Mobility
10.2.3. Medical
10.2.4. Tools and Garden Devices
10.2.5. Consumer Electronics
10.2.6. Aerospace and Defense
10.2.7. Telecommunication
10.2.8. Others (Power & Energy, etc.)
10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry
11. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, by Region
11.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.3. Asia Pacific
11.2.4. Middle East & Africa
11.2.5. South America
11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
12. North America Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Europe Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Asia Pacific Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
15. China Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
16. India Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Australia Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
19. South America Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast
20. Competition Assessment
20.1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Competition - a Dashboard View
20.2. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Technology Analysis
20.3. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
20.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region
21. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
21.1. Delta Electronics, Inc.
21.1.1. Overview
21.1.2. Product Portfolio
21.1.3. Sales Footprint
21.1.4. Channel Footprint
21.1.4.1. Distributors List
21.1.5. Strategy Overview
21.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
21.1.5.2. Culture Strategy
21.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
21.1.6. SWOT Analysis
21.1.7. Financial Analysis
21.1.8. Revenue Share
21.1.8.1. By Region
21.1.9. Key Clients
21.1.10. Analyst Comments
21.2. Accutronics Ltd.
21.3. COSEL ASIA LTD.
21.4. FRIWO
21.5. General Electric
21.6. Infineon Technologies AG
21.7. Lzen Electronics
21.8. MEAN WELL
21.9. Murata Power Solutions
21.10. Omnicharge Inc.
21.11. Phoenix Contact
21.12. Power Innovation
21.13. Power Systems & Controls
21.14. SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD.
21.15. Siemens
21.16. SONY EUROPE B.V.
21.17. TDK-Lambda Corporation
21.18. XP Power
21.19. Others (On additional request)
22. Recommendation- Critical Success Factors
23. Research Methodology
24. Assumptions & Acronyms Used
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baoxgu
