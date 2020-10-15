Insights on the Power System State Estimators Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Alstom & General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power System State Estimators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Utility State Estimator Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Control Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

Alstom SA

CYME International T&D Inc.

DIgSILENT GmbH

Energy Computer Systems (Spard)

Epfl (Simsen)

ETAP - Operation Technology, Inc.

GDF Suez - Tractebel Engineering S. A.

General Electric Company

KEPCO Inc.

NEPLAN AG

Nexant, Inc.

Open Systems International, Inc.

Power Research & Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PowerWorld Corporation

Siemens AG

Siemens Power Technologies International

SKM Systems Analysis Inc.

Tom (Pasha) (Power Apparatus & System Homological Analysis)



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power System State Estimator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54



