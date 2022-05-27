Insights on the Premium Potting Soils Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028

May 27, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Potting Soils Market by Product, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Premium potting soil is also known as potting mix or miracle soil. It is used to grow plants, herbs, and vegetables in a pot or other durable container. Premium potting soil is comprised of various ingredients such as sand, perlite, grit (for improving drainage) and vermiculite. These mixes are designed to keep the soil from becoming too compacted, which can suffocate roots and impede the flow of water and nutrients, thus providing a healthy environment for potted plants to grow.
Premium potting soil plays an important role in cultivation of plants. Potting soil with its rich nutrients contents promotes healthy plants vegetative growth. Premium potting soil contains various nutritious ingredients such as sphagnum peat moss, rice hulls, and processed forest products such as aged or composted bark, manure, compost, bat guano, poultry litter, or earthworm casting. The use of these ingredients can minimize the time taken for the emergence of plant. Thus, aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the global premium potting soils market.
The growing demand for premium potting soil in both commercial and residential applications is expected to boost the adoption of premium potting soil during the forecast period. Moreover, many market players are focusing on partnership with native vegetable growers for developing health food products and this is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil. For instance, in 2018, FoxFarm Company, entered into a strategic partnership with Hydrofarm LLC., a U.S. based company, an independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products. This partnership helped FoxFarm Company to increase their consumer base in the U.S.
Growing trend of home gardening is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the global garden retail sector witnessed a sales revenue increase of 8.6% since the spring of 2020, as a result of the popular home and garden trend. Additionally, bureau also states that the average sales revenue of global home gardening industry products had year-over-year growth of 4.62% in 2018. Two years later, in 2020, that annual growth rate nearly double to 8.79%. Thus, growing trend of home gardening is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global premium potting soils market, its market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global premium potting soils market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Scotts Miracle-Gro, CreekSide, Sun Gro, ASB Greenworld, FoxFarm, Klasmann-Deilmann, Michigan Peat, Lambert, Vermicrop Organics, Espoma, Baccto, and Rexius
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global premium potting soils market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, premium potting soils manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global premium potting soils market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Premium Potting Soils Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Premium Potting Soils Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Product, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- All-purpose Potting Soil
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Lawn and Garden Soil
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Professional Potting Soil
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Indoor Gardening
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Greenhouse
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Lawn & Landscaping
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 - 2028
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Country Trends
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn))
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Country Trends
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Country Trends
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Country Trends
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Country Trends
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country/Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country/Region, 2021 - 2028
- Country/Region Trends
- North Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
8. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- CreekSide
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sun Gro
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- ASB Greenworld
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- FoxFarm
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Klasmann-Deilmann
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Michigan Peat
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Lambert
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Vermicrop Organics
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Espoma
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Baccto
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rexius
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i22qrt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article