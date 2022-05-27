Insights on the Premium Potting Soils Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Potting Soils Market by Product, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Premium potting soil is also known as potting mix or miracle soil. It is used to grow plants, herbs, and vegetables in a pot or other durable container. Premium potting soil is comprised of various ingredients such as sand, perlite, grit (for improving drainage) and vermiculite. These mixes are designed to keep the soil from becoming too compacted, which can suffocate roots and impede the flow of water and nutrients, thus providing a healthy environment for potted plants to grow.

Premium potting soil plays an important role in cultivation of plants. Potting soil with its rich nutrients contents promotes healthy plants vegetative growth. Premium potting soil contains various nutritious ingredients such as sphagnum peat moss, rice hulls, and processed forest products such as aged or composted bark, manure, compost, bat guano, poultry litter, or earthworm casting. The use of these ingredients can minimize the time taken for the emergence of plant. Thus, aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the global premium potting soils market.

The growing demand for premium potting soil in both commercial and residential applications is expected to boost the adoption of premium potting soil during the forecast period. Moreover, many market players are focusing on partnership with native vegetable growers for developing health food products and this is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil. For instance, in 2018, FoxFarm Company, entered into a strategic partnership with Hydrofarm LLC., a U.S. based company, an independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products. This partnership helped FoxFarm Company to increase their consumer base in the U.S.

Growing trend of home gardening is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the global garden retail sector witnessed a sales revenue increase of 8.6% since the spring of 2020, as a result of the popular home and garden trend. Additionally, bureau also states that the average sales revenue of global home gardening industry products had year-over-year growth of 4.62% in 2018. Two years later, in 2020, that annual growth rate nearly double to 8.79%. Thus, growing trend of home gardening is expected to boost demand for premium potting soil.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global premium potting soils market, its market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global premium potting soils market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Scotts Miracle-Gro, CreekSide, Sun Gro , ASB Greenworld, FoxFarm, Klasmann-Deilmann, Michigan Peat, Lambert, Vermicrop Organics, Espoma, Baccto, and Rexius

The global premium potting soils market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, premium potting soils manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global premium potting soils market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Premium Potting Soils Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Premium Potting Soils Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Product, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

All-purpose Potting Soil

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Lawn and Garden Soil

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Professional Potting Soil

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Indoor Gardening

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Greenhouse

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Lawn & Landscaping

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Premium Potting Soils Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 - 2028

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Country Trends

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn))

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Country Trends

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Country Trends

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Country Trends

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Country Trends

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Share Analysis, By Country/Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country/Region, 2021 - 2028

Country/Region Trends

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

CreekSide

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Sun Gro

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

ASB Greenworld

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

FoxFarm

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Klasmann-Deilmann

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Michigan Peat

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Lambert

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Vermicrop Organics

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Espoma

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Baccto

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Rexius

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

