Insights on the Protein Supplements Global Market to 2027 - Widespread Utilization of Protein Supplements in Sports Nutrition is Driving Growth

The global protein supplements market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein supplements refer to essential macronutrient dietary supplements, which are derived from various animal and plant-based sources, including wheat, poultry, pea, diary, and soybean. It is a rich source of fiber, carbohydrates, and sodium, which assists in fueling energy, recovering from injury, improving metabolism, and promoting muscle growth.

On account of these properties, protein supplements are extensively consumed by sport athletes and bodybuilders to meet specific nutritional goals. At present, they are commercially available in powder, bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage formats.



The widespread utilization of protein supplements in sports nutrition and the rising demand for weight management solutions represent the key factors primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the inflating disposable incomes, rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness, and the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding its various beneficial properties.

In line with this, the steadily rising popularity of gym culture, along with the expanding enrollments or participation in various sports and fitness activities, such as aerobics and yoga, due to rising health consciousness and desire to lead an active and healthy lifestyle is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of consumers toward clean-label, plant-based protein supplements on account of the escalating concerns regarding animal welfare and the emerging trend of veganism is also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, strategic collaborations amongst key players for launching innovative product variants in different flavors and formats, including powder, ready-to-drink (RTD) and bar formats, along with their easy accessibility across several online and offline distribution channels, are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, aggressive marketing tactics, such as celebrity and sports personality endorsements by brands, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands), Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group), Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Nestle S.A, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.) and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global protein supplements market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein supplements market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein supplements market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Supplements Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Casein

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Whey Protein

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Egg Protein

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Soy Protein

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Protein Powder

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Protein Bars

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Ready to Drink

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Source

8.1 Animal-Based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Plant-Based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Sports Nutrition

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Functional Food

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Online Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Direct to Customers (DTC)

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Amway

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Glanbia PLC

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Herbalife International of America Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Iovate Health Sciences Inc.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Makers Nutrition LLC

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Melaleuca Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Nestle S.A

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Weider Global Nutrition LLC

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

