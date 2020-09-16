Insights on the Pulse Oximeter Global Market to 2028 - by Component and Industry Vertical

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulse Oximeter Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pulse oximeter market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The upsurge in healthcare spending across the world is primarily driving the growth of the global pulse oximeter market. The ever-increasing aging population is fueling the demand for these devices due to the prevalence of chronic diseases in this age sector. Also, the rate of occurrence of respiratory diseases is on a rise, which is also likely to boost the global market growth. Portable pulse oximeters are increasingly gaining traction and are estimated to create new business opportunities for the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the use of these devices is hampering the market growth. Besides, stringent regulations introduced for patient safety are also impacting the growth of the pulse oximeter market.



The global market report covers the countries from the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The Middle East and Africa is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the pulse oximeter market in the projected period. There is a high incidence of asthma reported in countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. This is due to factors like excessive tobacco smoking and heavy exposure to dust & sand storms in this region. Besides, the region is witnessing extensive research activities for the advancement of different applications of pulse oximeters. These factors are likely to influence the regional market growth positively.



The major companies in the pulse oximeter market are BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Smiths Medical Group Limited, Cas Medical Systems Inc (Acquired by Edwards Lifesciences), Nonin, Zensorium, Invacare Corporation, Medtronic, Opto Circuits Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, MASIMO, Spacelabs Healthcare, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), and Omron Corporation.



Established in 1897, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) is a global medical technology company involved in the development, production and marketing of laboratory equipment, medical devices and diagnostic products. The company has a wide product portfolio, including respiratory ventilation & diagnostics equipment, syringes & pen needles, infusion pumps & disposables and instruments to detect infectious diseases, cancers and healthcare-associated infections. The company serves the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life sciences researchers and the general public. The Alaris EtCO2 Module, provided by the company, when integrated with Alaris PCA Module, is used for continuous respiratory monitoring.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Pulse Oximeter Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insight

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Political & Legal, Economic and Technological Outlook

2.6. Utilization of Pulse Oximeter in Covid-19 Monitoring

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surging Healthcare Spending

2.8.2. Growing Aging Population

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Small Players Offering Low-Cost, Poor Quality Devices

2.9.2. Lack of Cognizance Concerning the Usage of Pulse Oximeter

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Surging Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

2.10.2. Increasing Demand for Portable Pulse Oximeter

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Stringent Regulation



3. Global Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeter

3.2. Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

3.3. Handheld Pulse Oximeter

3.4. Pediatric Pulse Oximeter

3.5. Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeter



4. Global Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

4.1. Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities

4.2. Homecare



5. Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Component

5.1.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.3. Country Outlook

5.1.3.1. The United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Component

5.2.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.2.3. Country Outlook

5.2.3.1. Germany

5.2.3.2. France

5.2.3.3. United Kingdom

5.2.3.4. Italy

5.2.3.5. Russia

5.2.3.6. Spain

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Component

5.3.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.3. Country Outlook

5.3.3.1. Japan

5.3.3.2. China

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.5. South Korea

5.3.3.6. Asean Countries

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Component

5.4.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.4.3. Country Outlook

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Component

5.5.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.5.3. Country Outlook

5.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Company Profiles

6.1. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

6.2. Invacare Corporation

6.3. Omron Corporation

6.4. Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.5. Smiths Medical Group Limited

6.6. Zensorium

6.7. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

6.8. Welch Allyn

6.9. Nonin

6.10. Opto Circuits Limited

6.11. Masimo

6.12. Koninklijke Philips Nv

6.13. Spacelabs Healthcare

6.14. Cas Medical Systems Inc (Acquired by Edwards Lifesciences)

6.15. Medtronic



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



