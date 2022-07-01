Insights on the Radar System Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Range, Application, Frequency Band and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radar system market reached a value of US$ 32.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 42.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radar (Radio Detection and Ranging) system refers to an electromagnetic system that detects the location and distance of objects through radio waves. It determines the spread, angle and speed of the object that is under its range or radius. Continuous wave and pulse-based radars are the two major types of radar systems.

They consist of a transmitter to produce electromagnetic signals, which gets reflected and received through an antenna. These systems are used for various industrial applications, such as speed monitoring, object recognition, tracking, area and distance monitoring, collision avoidance, weather monitoring, air traffic control and speed enforcement.



Radar System Market Trends:

Significant growth in the aviation, space and defense industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of radar systems for continuous weather monitoring systems is also driving the market growth. Advanced weather monitoring systems use radars to gauge atmospheric conditions to improve aviation safety and provide agricultural alerts and flood warnings.

In line with this, with the growing territorial conflicts and cross-border disputes, radar systems are deployed in ocean and space surveillance, remote sensing and missile guidance equipment.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of cost-effective and miniaturized radars used in unmanned vehicles, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They can operate in narrow spaces and are equipped with digital signal processing capabilities to extract information from high noise inputs. Other factors, including the utilization of radar in automobiles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., SAAB AB and Thales Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global radar system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on global radar system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency band?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global radar system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radar System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pulse Radar

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Antenna

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transmitter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Receiver

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Range

8.1 Short Range Radars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medium Range Radars

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Long Range Radars

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Air Traffic Control

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Remote Sensing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ground Traffic Control

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Space Navigation and Control

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Frequency Band

10.1 X Band

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 S Band

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 C Band

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BAE Systems Plc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Dassault Aviation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 General Dynamics Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 L3harris Technologies, Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Raytheon Company

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Rockwell Collins Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 SAAB AB

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Thales Group

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/966kes

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets