Insights on the Radiology Information System Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Deployment Mode, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiology Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiology information system market reached a value of US$ 888.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,433.40 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A radiology information system (RIS) is an advanced database system that assists medical professionals in managing medical imagery and associated data generated during diagnosis and treatment. It also eases the process of booking an appointment and billing for patients and aids in improving workflow management, departmental productivity, customer services, and overall cost-efficiency. In addition, it relies on digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), health level seven (HL7) to produce precise, consistent, and easy-to-understand reports that yield accurate results.



Radiology Information System Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, cardiovascular, and diabetes, on account of the increasing consumption of fast food and sedentary lifestyles of individuals represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the utilization of RIS in intraoral plate scanners, cone-beam computed tomography imaging, and intraoral and extraoral X-Ray systems. This, coupled with the escalating demand for interventional radiology techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Rays, fluoroscopy, ultrasounds, and scanners, is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the integration of information and technology (IT) in the healthcare industry for real-time communication between patients and doctors, easy access to health-related information, and rapid diagnosis of the disease is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, due to a rise in the demand for advanced diagnostic services and solutions that are economical and reliable, the sales of RIS are increasing around the world. This, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are introducing advanced cloud-based services to provide easy storage of bulk data, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Covetus LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kareo Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medinformatix Inc, Novarad and Siemens AG.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global radiology information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiology information system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiology information system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radiology Information System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 Web-based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 On-premises

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Office-Based Physicians

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cerner Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Covetus LLC

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Epic Systems Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 General Electric Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Kareo Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Medinformatix Inc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Novarad

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Siemens AG

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbjo58

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets