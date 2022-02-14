Insights on the Recliner Chair Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Seating Arrangement, Materials, Distribution Channel, End-users and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recliner Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recliner chair market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A recliner stands for an upholstered armchair with an adjustable back that reclines, providing an ergonomic sitting position for the occupant. The chair includes adjustable headrest and armrests, inbuilt support system, and attached angular footrest that adjusts with the positioning of occupant's legs. Some of the recliner chairs also comprise of additional features, such as heating nodes, pain-relieving/ massage motors, bar fridge, USB charging, and Bluetooth speakers, among others. The chair holds several health benefits as it helps in reducing back pain, de-stressing, relieving joint aches, minimizing pressure on heart and lungs, improving blood circulation, and providing relaxation. Owing to these benefits, recliner chairs are widely used in different applications across diverse sectors, such as hospitality, healthcare, residential, retail, and commercial



The rising demand for recliner chairs can be attributed to the growing consumer inclination towards high-end luxury and comfort furniture, particularly among the urbanized and millennial population, across the globe. Moreover, the high prevalence of hectic and busy consumer lifestyles has led to high-stress levels and other severe health conditions, such as back/neck pain, inflammation, joint aches, high blood pressure, etc. Owing to this, there is a bolstering demand for recliner chairs for minimizing body pain, reducing pressure levels, and relieving stress. Various technological upgradations, coupled with the rising investments in R&D activities, have resulted in product innovations pertaining to utility, features, and style.

In addition to this, several advancements in the reclining technology have led to the introduction of luxury designs with controlled and adjustable power buttons. Additionally, rapid digitalization, along with the rising integration of recliner chairs with smart devices, is also catalyzing the product demand, globally. Moreover, the wide availability of recliner chairs across several distribution channels which include online and offline stores, advent of customized recliner chairs, growing geriatric population, high adaptability of modern designs, and rising expenditures on luxury indoor furniture, are some of the other factors that will continue to fuel the growth of the global recliner chair market in the forthcoming years

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being American Leather, Anji Jinkun Furniture, Ashley Home Stores, Ltd., Ekornes ASA, Heritage Home Group, Inter IKEA Systems B.V, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Macy's, Man Wah Holdings Limited, Natuzzi S.p.A, Steinhoff International Holdings, Williams-Sonoma, Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global recliner chair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global recliner chair market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seating arrangement?

What is the breakup of the market based on the materials?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-users?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global recliner chair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Recliner Chair Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Wall Hugging Recliner

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Push Back Recliner

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Massage Recliner

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Riser Recliner

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Seating Arrangement

7.1 Single Seater Recliner

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Multi Seater Recliner

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Materials

8.1 Leather

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fabric

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Furniture & Furnishing Stores

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 E-Retailers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Users

10.1 Residential

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 American Leather

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Anji Jinkun Furniture

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Ekornes ASA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Heritage Home Group

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 La-Z-Boy Incorporated

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Macy's

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Man Wah Holdings Limited

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Natuzzi S.p.A

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Steinhoff International Holdings

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 William's Sonoma, Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjluli

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets