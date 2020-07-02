Insights on the Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Global Industry to 2027 - Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil market accounted for $47.29 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $112.96 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Excess addiction on fossil fuel is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the lack of responsiveness about plastic misuse to oil equipment is hampering market growth.

Recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil can be defined as equipment that is used to convert non-recycled plastic into artificial crude oil and other value-added petroleum products such as diesel, naphtha, and fuel oil. This is a highly developed waste exchange technology that is considered balancing to the existing plastic recycling technology. This technology has high potential, as landfill-bound plastics can be used as a resource to increase a valuable alternative fuel source.

Based on the technology, the pyrolysis process segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the process of using heat in an oxygen-starved atmosphere to translate plastic waste into artificial oil and gas, with minimized discharge of greenhouse gases. This process doesn't serve as a cost-effective process, as the normal protection of reactors and their downtime is costly. These reactors need a stable and consistent supply of premium-quality feedstock to function efficiently.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in the focus on reducing the adverse impacts of climate change, and strict regulations pertaining to plastic waste management. This region is accounted for share of the market, in terms of revenue, due to the presence of an extensive manufacturing base across the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market include Nexus Fuels, OMV Aktiengesellschaft , PLASTIC ENERGY , Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation, MK Aromatics Limited, Vadxx Energy LLC, RES POLYFLOW, Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.), Agile Process Chemicals LLP, Northwood Exploration Israel Ltd, Agilyx, Inc., Niutech, Cynar Plc and Clean Blue Technologies Inc.



