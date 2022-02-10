Insights on the Refined Functional Carbohydrates Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for High-quality Feed Additives is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global refined functional carbohydrates market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global refined functional carbohydrates market to grow with a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on refined functional carbohydrates market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on refined functional carbohydrates market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refined functional carbohydrates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refined functional carbohydrates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The increasing demand for high-quality feed additives such as refined functional carbohydrates in the animal diet to enhance their health is propelling the growth of the refined functional carbohydrate market

2) Restraints

Various side effects such as allergies, inflammation, and swollen ears in animals or possible risks in pet animals or livestock will pose a major challenge to the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market

Segment Covered

The global refined functional carbohydrates market is segmented on the basis of product.



The Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

Mannan Oligosaccharides

Beta-glucan

D-mannose

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the refined functional carbohydrates market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the refined functional carbohydrates market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global refined functional carbohydrates market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Highlights

2.2. Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Projection

2.3. Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market



4. Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

5.1. Mannan Oligosaccharides

5.2. Beta-glucan

5.3. D-mannose



6. Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Region 2021-2027

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Sub-region



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market

7.2. Companies Profiled

7.2.1. DuPont Danisco

7.2.2. Pet Health Solutions

7.2.3. STR Biotech

7.2.4. VWR Corporation

7.2.5. EW Nutrition

7.2.6. Lallemand

7.2.7. Matrix Nutrition

7.2.8. Biofeed

7.2.9. Super beta-glucan

7.2.10. Orffa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt3o2n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets