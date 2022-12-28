Insights on the Remote Workplace Services Global Market to 2028 - Players Include IBM, NTT Data, Wipro and Infosys

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Workplace Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Workplace Services Market size is expected to reach $67 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The main objective of implementing remote workplace services in a firm is to produce an employee experience that is comparable to or better than working in an office environment. Remote workplace service enables businesses to successfully interact and collaborate with employees who work in an office, remotely, or in a hybrid environment. As a result of higher productivity and technological advancement, workplaces are becoming increasingly digitalized.

The remote work and hybrid work scenarios have compelled the need for executives to evaluate how other modifications to the employment paradigm can work for them. Open talent and flexible talent are broad concepts that apply to a variety of situations, such as local freelancers working on-site, globally dispersed online contractors, and innovation sourcing through competitions or tournaments. Conventionally, flexible models have been used for three things.

First, flexibility enables firms to adjust personnel levels up and down to accommodate changes in labor demand. Secondly, flexible models enable small-task outsourcing in circumstances where it would not be appropriate to hire a full-time equivalent and when the overhead associated with conventional temporary employment solutions would cause the project to stall or become unaffordable. Lastly, outside of standard hiring channels, flexible talent strategies give access to creative or diversified skill sets.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic is negatively hurting economies and numerous businesses in different nations as a result of travel restrictions, widespread lockdowns, and business closures. In order to provide the finest services to their customers, the vendors in the workplace services sector continued to operate remotely.

Several market participants remained in a strong position to help their consumers through the crisis even during the pandemic. The use of remote working by enterprises has increased the trend for remote workplace services, and the COVID-19-induced economic instability fosters the market's growth.

Market Growth Factors

Better Initiatives And Employee Engagement Along With Increased Productivity

A remote office provides a central platform from which all projects, corporate data, and apps can be accessed, thus saving time and enhancing employee satisfaction. The importance of well-being, especially emotional wellness, cannot be overstated for remote workers. Engagement levels may be negatively impacted by the serious issue of mental health.

By showcasing the strengths of their employees and upholding the core principles of honesty and trust, employers may find advantages within the challenges. Coworker social distractions are less common for employees who work remotely, which can increase office efficiency.

Decreased Overhead Costs Of Services For Companies

Remote workers reduce the amount of real estate needed, suggesting that businesses pay substantially less on office space rental or acquisition.

A remote worker also spends less on overhead costs such as computers, phones, electricity, air conditioning, and heating associated with maintaining an office.

A corporation can save money on utilities and rent as they don't need to rent a larger place because the bulk of its employees works from home. The digitalization of the workplace involves maximizing productivity with technology.

Market Restraining Factors

Increased Chances Of Security Breaches In Working Remotely

Since SaaS-based services are affordable, scalable, adaptable, and can be chosen based on the pay-as-you-use approach, SMEs favor remote workplace platform solutions. But there are security issues with cloud deployment elements, which might result in the leaking of vital corporate data.

Additional security risks include account takeovers, insider threats, malware injections, shared vulnerabilities, unsecure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and data loss in platforms used for remote workplace services.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements : 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Unified Communication & Collaboration Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

6.2 Global SMEs Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Vertical

7.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

7.2 Global IT & ITeS Market by Region

7.3 Global Telecommunication Market by Region

7.4 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Market by Region

7.5 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

7.6 Global Government Market by Region

7.7 Global Healthcare Market by Region

7.8 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region

7.9 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 NTT Data Corporation

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Wipro Limited

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Atos Group

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental Analysis

9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Infosys Limited

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 VMware, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Unisys Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.11 Capgemini SE

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Financial Analysis

9.11.3 Regional Analysis

9.11.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.11.4.1 Acquisitions and Mergers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gylocl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets