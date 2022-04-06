Insights on the Residential Water Softener Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Canature, EcoWater Systems and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Water Softener Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global residential water softener market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global residential water softener market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global residential water softener market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global residential water softener market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global residential water softener market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global residential water softener market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global residential water softener market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Residential Water Softener Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the residential water softener market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global residential water softener market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in terms of type, and mobility of the global residential water softener market?

What is the revenue of the global residential water softener market based on the respective segments?

Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global residential water softener market?

Which are the leading companies in the global residential water softener market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Water Treatment Market Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Technological Overview

5.9. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Salt Based

6.1.2. Salt Free

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



7. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Mobility

7.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Mobility, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Fixed

7.1.2. Portable

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Mobility



8. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Maximum Flow Rate

8.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Maximum Flow Rate, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Below 1 T/Hr

8.1.2. 1 T/Hr - 2 T/Hr

8.1.3. 2 T/Hr - 3 T/Hr

8.1.4. 3 T/Hr - 4 T/Hr

8.1.5. 4 T/Hr - 5 T/Hr

8.1.6. 5 T/Hr - 6 T/Hr

8.1.7. Above 6 T/Hr

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Maximum Flow Rate



9. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range

9.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price Range, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. High

9.1.2. Medium

9.1.3. Low

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range



10. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Design

10.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Design, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Duplex

10.1.2. Cabinet

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Design



11. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Cylinder

11.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Cylinder, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. Mono Cylinder

11.1.2. Twin Cylinder

11.1.3. Multi Cylinder

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Cylinder



12. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Certificate

12.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Certificate, 2017 - 2031

12.1.1. DVGW

12.1.2. Others

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Certificate



13. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

13.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

13.1.1. Wholesaler

13.1.2. OEM

13.1.3. Retail

13.1.4. Online

13.1.5. Franchise Dealers

13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



14. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

14.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Europe

14.1.3. Asia Pacific

14.1.4. Middle East & Africa

14.1.5. South America

14.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



15. North America Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Europe Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Asia Pacific Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast



18. Middle East & Africa Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast

19. South America Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast



20. Competition Landscape

20.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

20.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)

20.3. Competition Analysis with 4P (Including parts)

20.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Product Category, Technology Overview, Distribution Channel, Supply Chain Analysis)

20.4.1. Abendroth Water Conditioning

20.4.1.1. Company Overview

20.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.1.3. Revenue

20.4.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.1.5. Product Category

20.4.1.6. Technology Overview

20.4.1.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.1.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.2. BWT AG

20.4.2.1. Company Overview

20.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.2.3. Revenue

20.4.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.2.5. Product Category

20.4.2.6. Technology Overview

20.4.2.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.2.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.3. Culligan International

20.4.3.1. Company Overview

20.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.3.3. Revenue

20.4.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.3.5. Product Category

20.4.3.6. Technology Overview

20.4.3.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.3.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.4. Canature

20.4.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.4.3. Revenue

20.4.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.4.5. Product Category

20.4.4.6. Technology Overview

20.4.4.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.4.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.5. EcoWater Systems LLC

20.4.5.1. Company Overview

20.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.5.3. Revenue

20.4.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.5.5. Product Category

20.4.5.6. Technology Overview

20.4.5.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.5.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.6. General Electric Company

20.4.6.1. Company Overview

20.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.6.3. Revenue

20.4.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.6.5. Product Category

20.4.6.6. Technology Overview

20.4.6.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.6.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.7. Grunbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH

20.4.7.1. Company Overview

20.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.7.3. Revenue

20.4.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.7.5. Product Category

20.4.7.6. Technology Overview

20.4.7.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.7.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.8. Kinetico Incorporation

20.4.8.1. Company Overview

20.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.8.3. Revenue

20.4.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.8.5. Product Category

20.4.8.6. Technology Overview

20.4.8.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.8.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.9. Marlo Incorporated

20.4.9.1. Company Overview

20.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.9.3. Revenue

20.4.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.9.5. Product Category

20.4.9.6. Technology Overview

20.4.9.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.9.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.10. Pentair

20.4.10.1. Company Overview

20.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.10.3. Revenue

20.4.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.10.5. Product Category

20.4.10.6. Technology Overview

20.4.10.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.10.8. Supply Chain Analysis

20.4.11. Watch Water

20.4.11.1. Company Overview

20.4.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

20.4.11.3. Revenue

20.4.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview

20.4.11.5. Product Category

20.4.11.6. Technology Overview

20.4.11.7. Distribution Channel

20.4.11.8. Supply Chain Analysis



21. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ctob0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets