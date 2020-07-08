Insights on the Respiratory Protective Equipment Global Market to 2025 - Featuring The Gerson Company, ILC Dover & Uvex Safety Among Others

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global respiratory protective equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global respiratory protective equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on respiratory protective equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on respiratory protective equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global respiratory protective equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global respiratory protective equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the respiratory protective equipment market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the respiratory protective equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global respiratory protective equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

1) Drivers

Rising concern towards welfare and workers safety, strict regulation policies and increasing number of accidents at the workplace

Growing number of manufacturing industries in emerging countries such as India , China and Japan

2) Restraints

Growing automation in various manufacturing industries

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement and new product development by key players to fulfill customer requirements

The global respiratory protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-use industry.



The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Product Type

Air-purifying Respirators

Supplied Air Respirators

The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by End-Use Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Defense

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Automotive

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Paper & Pulp

Mining

Construction

Others

The 3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

RPB Safety LLC

E.D. Bullard Company, Inc.

Delta Plus Group

The Gerson Company

ILC Dover

Uvex Safety

