Insights on the Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Global Market to 2030 - by Drug Type, Infection Type, Route of Administration, Mode of Purchase, Distribution Channel and Region

The publisher's report on the global respiratory virus infection drugs market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global respiratory virus infection drugs market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global respiratory virus infection drugs market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global respiratory virus infection drugs market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global respiratory virus infection drugs market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global respiratory virus infection drugs market. Key players operating in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Report

What is the scope of growth for product companies in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global respiratory virus infection drugs market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global respiratory virus infection drugs market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for respiratory virus infection drugs?

Which are the leading companies in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Drug Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030



5. Key Insights

5.1. Healthcare Industry Overview

5.2. Pipeline Analysis (asthma and COPD)

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

5.4. Disease Prevalence Rate in Key Countries

5.5. Key Market Events

5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry



6. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Drug Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Drug Type, 2018-2030

6.3.1. Antibiotics

6.3.2. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

6.3.3. Cough Suppressants

6.3.4. Nasal Decongestants

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Drug Type



7. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Infection Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Infection Type, 2018-2030

7.3.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection

7.3.2. Influenza Virus Infection

7.3.3. Parainfluenza Virus Infection

7.3.4. Adenovirus Infection

7.3.5. Rhinovirus Infection

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Infection Type



8. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Route of Administration

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2018-2030

8.3.1. Oral

8.3.2. Parenteral

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Route of Administration



9. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mode of Purchase

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings / Developments

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Purchase, 2018-2030

9.3.1. Prescription-based Drugs

9.3.2. Over-the-Counter Drugs

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Mode of Purchase



10. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction & Definition

10.2. Key Findings / Developments

10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

10.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

10.3.2. Drug Stores

10.3.3. Retail Pharmacies

10.3.4. Clinics

10.3.5. Others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel



11. Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Europe

11.2.3. Asia Pacific

11.2.4. Latin America

11.2.5. Middle East & Africa

11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

12. North America Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

17.2. Market Share Analysis/Ranking, by Company, 2019

17.3. Company Profiles

17.3.1. GlaxoSmithKline plc

17.3.1.1. Company Overview

17.3.1.2. Company Financials

17.3.1.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.2. Merck & Co., Inc.

17.3.2.1. Company Overview

17.3.2.2. Company Financials

17.3.2.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.3. AstraZeneca

17.3.3.1. Company Overview

17.3.3.2. Company Financials

17.3.3.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

17.3.4.1. Company Overview

17.3.4.2. Company Financials

17.3.4.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

17.3.5.1. Company Overview

17.3.5.2. Company Financials

17.3.5.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

17.3.6.1. Company Overview

17.3.6.2. Company Financials

17.3.6.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.7. Sanofi

17.3.7.1. Company Overview

17.3.7.2. Company Financials

17.3.7.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.8. Cipla, Inc.

17.3.8.1. Company Overview

17.3.8.2. Company Financials

17.3.8.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.9. CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

17.3.9.1. Company Overview

17.3.9.2. Company Financials

17.3.9.3. Growth Strategies

17.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

17.3.10. Orion Corporation

17.3.10.1. Company Overview

17.3.10.2. Growth Strategies

17.3.10.3. SWOT Analysis



