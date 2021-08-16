Insights on the Retail Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global retail market reached a value of nearly $20,331.1 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to reach $29,446.2 billion in 2025. The global retail market is expected to reach $39,933.3 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending market, and compares it with other markets.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid economic growth in emerging markets, increasing population density in urban areas, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector, rising popularity of franchising concept, growing demand for supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores and out of town retail parks, and large availability of retail finance options. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increasing costs, skilled workforce shortages, and unorganized retail in developing countries. Going forward, technology advancement, impact of data analytics, and consumer preference for shopping local will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the retail market in the future include rising geopolitical tensions, and outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



The retail market is segmented by type into motor vehicle and parts dealers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, ecommerce & other non-store retailer, food and beverage stores, gasoline stations, department stores & other general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, pharmacies and healthcare stores, electronics and appliance stores, convenience, mom and pop stores, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores, furniture and home furnishings stores, cosmetics and personal care stores, and miscellaneous store retailers. The motor vehicle and parts dealers market was the largest segment of the retail market segmented by type, accounting for 19.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the ecommerce & other non-store retailers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retail market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global retail market, accounting for 34.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the retail market will be South America, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.4% and 10.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Eastern Europe, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.84% and 8.83% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The retail market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.71% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Schwarz Group and others.



The global retail and wholesale market, of which the retail market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $65,356.2 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach nearly $93,780.6 billion by 2025. The retail market was the smallest segment in the global retail and wholesale market accounting for 31.1% of the total in 2020. The wholesale market was the largest segment in the global retail and wholesale market accounting for 68.9% of the total in 2020.



The top opportunities in the retail market segmented by type will arise in the ecommerce & other non-store retailers segment, which will gain $2,065.9 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the retail market segmented by ownership will arise in the chained segment, which will gain $8,624.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The retail market size will gain the most in The USA at $1,858.5 billion.



