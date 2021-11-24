Insights on the RF Tunable Filters Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Filtronetics and LGL Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Tunable Filters Market Research Report by Type, Component, System, Mechanism, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global RF Tunable Filters Market size was estimated at USD 97.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% reaching USD 173.04 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the RF Tunable Filters Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market, including Analog Devices, Inc., Anatech Electronics, Coleman Microwave Company, DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Dover Corporation, EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD., EXFO Inc., Filtronetics Inc., Flann Microwave LTD., Fraunhofer, Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd., LGL Group, Inc., M.T. SRL, Microwave Filter Company, Inc., Netcom Technologies, Newedge Signal Solutions LLC, Ranatec, Renesas Electronics Inc., RF Products Inc., SANTEC CORPORATION, Smiths Group PLC, Telonic Berkeley Inc, Temwell Corporation, The LGL Group, Thorlabs, Inc., Vanlong Technology Co., LTD., Wainwright Instruments, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, and Wispry Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global RF Tunable Filters Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing use connected and IoT devices

5.2.2. Need of for radar systems for surveillance by military sector globally

5.2.3. Increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications

5.2.4. Development in software-defined radios deployed on military communication equipment

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High initial capital deployment

5.3.2. Short life cycle of RF tunable filters

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Deployment of 5G technology

5.4.2. High demand from telematics and infotainment equipment from automotive sector

5.4.3. Attractive amalgamation activity within value chain

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Rising complexity and form factor challenges



6. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Band Pass Filters

6.3. Band Reject Filters



7. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs)

7.3. MEMS Capacitors

7.4. Oscillator Filters

7.5. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters

7.6. Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants

7.7. Varactor Diodes



8. RF Tunable Filters Market, by System

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Avionics Communication Systems

8.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios

8.4. Mobile Antenna

8.5. RF Amplifiers

8.6. Radar System

8.7. Software Define Radios

8.8. Test & Measurement Systems



9. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Mechanism

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Electronic

9.3. Magnetic

9.4. Mechanical



10. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace & Defense

10.3. Energy & Power

10.4. Healthcare

10.5. Mining

10.6. Smart Cities

10.7. TV White Spaces

10.8. Transportation



11. RF Tunable Filters Market, by End-user

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Avionic Communications Systems

11.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios

11.4. Mobile Antennas

11.5. RF Amplifiers

11.6. Radar Systems

11.7. Software-defined Radios

11.8. Test & Measurement Instruments



12. Americas RF Tunable Filters Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific RF Tunable Filters Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa RF Tunable Filters Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Analog Devices, Inc.

16.2. Anatech Electronics

16.3. Coleman Microwave Company

16.4. DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.

16.5. Dover Corporation

16.6. EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD.

16.7. EXFO Inc.

16.8. Filtronetics Inc.

16.9. Flann Microwave LTD.

16.10. Fraunhofer

16.11. Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd.

16.12. LGL Group, Inc.

16.13. M.T. SRL

16.14. Microwave Filter Company, Inc.

16.15. Netcom Technologies

16.16. Newedge Signal Solutions LLC

16.17. Ranatec

16.18. Renesas Electronics Inc.

16.19. RF Products Inc.

16.20. SANTEC CORPORATION

16.21. Smiths Group PLC

16.22. Telonic Berkeley Inc.

16.23. Temwell Corporation

16.24. The LGL Group

16.25. Thorlabs, Inc.

16.26. Vanlong Technology Co., LTD.

16.27. Wainwright Instruments

16.28. Wainwright Instruments GmbH

16.29. Wispry Inc.



17. Appendix



