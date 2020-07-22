Insights on the Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Copperchase, Garmin & Honeywell International Among Others
Jul 22, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of the report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market to Reach US$697.6 Million by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems estimated at US$507.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$697.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$123.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$123.8 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others
- Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (ANPC)
- ComSoft VSAT Solutions GmbH
- Copperchase Limited
- Garmin Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- SAAB AB
- Searidge Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
- Universal Avionics System Corporation
