Insights on the Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Copperchase, Garmin & Honeywell International Among Others

Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market to Reach US$697.6 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems estimated at US$507.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$697.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$123.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$123.8 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (ANPC)

ComSoft VSAT Solutions GmbH

Copperchase Limited

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Universal Avionics System Corporation

