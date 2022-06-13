Insights on the Satellite Data Service Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Application, Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Data Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite data service market reached a value of US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Satellite data service delivers high-speed wireless bandwidth data connection from space. It uses radio waves to transmit, receive, and retrieve data through a communication network. It is widely used in remote and small areas wherein high-speed Internet and data access are not easily available.

Nowadays, businesses worldwide rely on satellite data service solutions to provide reliable and dedicated services for remote satellite Internet access and other applications, including email, file sharing, web hosting, data backup, video, and virtual private network (VPN) access. It also enables businesses in to carry voice, video, or other data services around the world.



The increasing dependence on smartphones, in confluence with the escalating demand for high-speed Internet services, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of vlogging and travel and tourism in remote establishments is driving the need for satellite data services to obtain reliable Internet at affordable prices.

Apart from this, due to rising concerns about climatic changes, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring, researchers are relying on satellite and airborne data to assess changing environmental impacts, which result from modified human behavior patterns.

Furthermore, with rising geopolitical tensions and increasing security concerns, defense agencies of numerous countries are deploying commercial satellite imaging to get information that strengthens defense operations and security services. Besides this, major market players are introducing commercial satellite data services that can detect ground conditions at night with radar imagery. This further assists in delivering unique, reliable monitoring capabilities to civil and defense organizations across the globe.

Additionally, these players are offering satellite data services incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that can help in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles. These innovations are anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, Ceinsys Tech Limited, Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd., Gisat S.R.O., ICEYE, L3harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Trimble Inc. and Ursa Space Systems Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global satellite data service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite data service market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global satellite data service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Satellite Data Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Data Analytics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Image Data

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Scientific

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Administrative

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Defence and Security

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Energy and Power

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Agriculture

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Environmental

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Engineering and Infrastructure

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Marine

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Airbus SE

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Ceinsys Tech Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Gisat S.R.O.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 ICEYE

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 L3harris Technologies Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Maxar Technologies Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Planet Labs Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Satellite Imaging Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Telstra Corporation Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Trimble Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Ursa Space Systems Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

