Insights on the Scrubber Systems Global Market to 2028 - Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrubber Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Wet Technology and Dry Technology) and Industry Verticals (Marine, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals and Chemicals, Food and Agricultural, Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scrubber system market was valued at US$ 1,316.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,989.2 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.



The rapid urbanization in growing economies is fueling the demand for scrubber systems. The growing urbanization is accelerating the need for materials from cement, steel, glass, and ceramic industries for construction activities. The industries mentioned above are the major consumers of the scrubber system as it is required to control the emission of harmful gas and particulate during production.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the market due to the shutdown of the global economy and the subsequent closure of major manufacturing plants during the first two quarters of 2020. Continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 confirmed patients compelled governments and other authorities to impose complete and partial restrictions on passenger and cargo ships, respectively, further disrupting the demand for scrubber systems. These conditions hindered the overall business of scrubber system market players.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed significant negative impact of COVID-19 in their demand for the scrubber systems industry in the wake of the global pandemic. In August 2020, Yara Marine Technologies-one of the leading players for marine scrubbers-has diverted its focus from the market due to COVID-19 and low oil prices. The company's innovation manager stated that they had high hopes in 2020 for scrubber systems, but COVID-19 changed it all. However, from the third quarter, the market has witnessed a rise in demand as several governments have introduced stringent regulations to maintain clean air. Air scrubber systems play a vital role in removing hazardous particles from exhaust, supporting the market to regain its momentum.



The scrubber system market is segmented based on technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into wet technology and dry technology. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into marine, oil and gas, petrochemicals and chemicals, food and agriculture, wastewater treatment, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the global scrubber system market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Argentina, Brazil, the Rest of SAM). In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share in the global market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global scrubber system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Scrubber Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Scrubber System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Regulations by Various Governments to Curb Air Pollution

5.1.2 Increase in Global Seaborne Trades and Leisure Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shutdown of Coal-Fired Power Plants Worldwide

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Application of SOx Removal Scrubber Technology in Maritime Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Scrubber Systems Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Scrubber Systems Market Overview

6.2 Global Scrubber Systems Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Scrubber Systems Market - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Scrubber Systems Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Wet Technology

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Wet Technology Scrubber Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Packed Bed Scrubber

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Packed Bed Scrubber Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4 Spray Scrubber

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Spray Scrubber Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.5 Venturi Scrubber

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Venturi Scrubber Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Dry technology

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Dry technology Scrubber Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Scrubber Systems Market - By Industry Verticals

8.1 Overview

8.2 Scrubber Systems Market Breakdown, By Industry Verticals, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Marine

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Marine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Oil and Gas

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Oil and Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Petrochemicals and Chemicals

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Petrochemicals and Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Food and Agricultural

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Food and Agricultural Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Wastewater Treatment

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Pharmaceutical

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Scrubber Systems Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Scrubber Systems Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Scrubber Systems Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Alfa Laval

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GEA Group AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Wartsila Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Hamon

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Yara Marine Technologies

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 CECO Environmental

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xe41b

