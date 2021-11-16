Insights on the Secure Access Service Edge Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks and Dell Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Secure Access Service Edge Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secure access service edge market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 35.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Secure access service edge is a security framework, which is widely adopted by companies across the globe. The currently available enterprise network architectures include various access points for the data stored across numerous servers, applications, and cloud platforms. Additionally, the management and security of such networks and access to these scattered data could be a very complicated and daunting task. Further, factors like the ongoing adoption of new technologies and high adoption of the Bring your own device (BYOD) trend across companies are augmenting the difficulty level of this challenge. SASE can help in unifying the security and networking capabilities into one platform or framework.

At present, a company's perimeter is not limited to just one location as the adoption of cloud technology is expanding the reach of the company from conventional enterprise premises to more users, devices, data, services, and applications, which is also boosting the growth of the company. However, network architectures are still developed in a way that everything can go through a network perimeter and then back out. In addition, irrespective of the location, a user has to channel back to the corporate network often utilizing costly and inefficient technologies just to go back to the external world again frequently. It further creates a big challenge related to user performance, service availability, and productivity.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has made it compulsory for companies to adopt a remote working model to continue their business during the pandemic. It is due to the imposition of restrictions like the travel ban, complete lockdown, and social distancing norms, which compelled companies to shift to online or cloud-based solutions. In addition, the digital methods of carrying out business are becoming the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for numerous companies across different industrial verticals.

The increasing popularity of trends like the WFH trend, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and rising internet penetration around the world are motivating companies and individuals to shift towards the usage of the latest digital technologies like cloud solutions, which is fueling the demand for cybersecurity measures against cyber-attacks. The growing requirement of endpoint and Virtual Private Network (VPN) security measures and augmenting demand for cyber security practices to facilitate strong security policies and practices due to the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to escalate the demand for SASE solutions.

Moreover, the pandemic has surged the demand for cloud-based solutions and services along with robust security solutions, which is estimated to support the growth of the SASE market in the coming years. Although, the inability of the current legacy network security architectures and traditional VPNs to deliver the crucial security support is attracting more companies to opt for SASE, which is estimated to support network security & access security.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for unified network security architecture

The shifting preference of the companies from data centers to cloud services and the increasing pressure on cloud services are encouraging companies to implement various security solutions. However, the maintenance of these security solutions is becoming more complicated, particularly when offering secure access to cloud services. The integration of various security features like ZTNA, SWG, and FWaaS with the SD-WAN capabilities in one platform is expected to enable companies to ensure the maximum safety of their data from cyber threats.

Growing adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises are highly aiming at streamlining their business models in order to boost their business efficiency. In addition, SMEs across different industrial verticals do not have strict security measures for preventing their data, endpoints, networks, and applications, which is increasing the risk of being trapped by cyber threats. As SMEs do not have proper cybersecurity solutions to tackle these cyber threats, cyber attackers are increasing their focus to fulfill their illegal objectives.

Market Restraining Factor:

Low awareness regarding the advanced technologies like cloud security architecture and cloud resources

With the shifting trend of cloud migration, several companies are not aware of the availability of various cloud resources and other processes for configuration. There are numerous companies that are still not having major identity-related security controls. This absence of visibility contributes to the misconfigurations, which could not get detected for a long period that further makes it more difficult to safeguard cloud applications.

Cardinal Matrix - Secure Access Service Edge Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Secure Access Service Edge Market. Companies such as Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Zscaler, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), and Open Systems AG (EQT).

