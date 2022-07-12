Insights on the Seed Treatment Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application Technique, Crop Type, Function and Region

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seed treatment market reached a value of US$ 7.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The treatment of seeds involves the application of chemical or organic agents for improving the quality and providing protection to the grain. Eco-friendly pesticides and fungicides that prevent pathogens and rodents from damaging the crop are widely used in the process of seed treatment.

These pesticides and fungicides are used in different concentrations according to the requirements of the crop or the soil. The treatment process involves various stages such as exposing the seeds to the sun, immersing them in nutrient-rich water, coating, priming, phytosanitary treatment, pelleting, and microbial inoculation.



With the rapidly increasing global population, there has been a significant rise in the demand for food grains, which calls for the production of higher and enhanced yields. Furthermore, effective seed treatment prevents seed and soil-borne infections, aids in improving the germination time and enhances the overall productivity. It also averts the ill-effects of agrochemical residues in the crop, thus aptly meeting the soaring demand for chemical-free foods.

Moreover, extensive research and development in bio-farming techniques coupled with the production of energy-efficient, environment-friendly and economical means of seed treatment have also catalyzed the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, DOW Agrosciences, Dupont, Nufarm, FMC, Arysta Lifescience, Sumitomo Chemical, UPL, Incotec, Germains, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc, etc.



