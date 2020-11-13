Insights on the Service Procurement Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Beeline, Field Nation & PRO Unlimited Among Others
Nov 13, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service Procurement - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Service Procurement Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Procurement estimated at US$731.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$874.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Service Procurement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Beeline Inc.
- DCR Workforce
- Enlighta Inc.
- Field Nation, LLC.
- PeopleFluent
- PIXID SAS
- PRO Unlimited, Inc.
- Provade Inc.
- SAP Fieldglass
- Superior Talent
- TargetRecruit LLC.
- Upwork Global Inc.
- WorkMarket, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Service Procurement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
